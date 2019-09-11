Live raptor presentation joins fall nature walk lineup Saturday in Kanawha State Forest

The annual Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walks program at Kanawha State Forest on Saturday offers activities for almost everyone.
Participants can dip nets into a tributary of Davis Creek to catch and identify fish, crawfish and other aquatic life forms; examine and learn about edible and useful wild-growing plants; learn to identify a sampling of trees, wildflowers and birds, or practice drawing items from nature with help from Charleston artist Domenica Queen.
After completing the walks and activities, participants will be able to learn about the way of life in the wild for Appalachian birds of prey and get close-up looks at live hawks, owls and an eagle who star in “Wings of Wonder,” a 1 p.m. presentation by Three Rivers Avian Center’s Ron and Wendy Perrone.
“We’re looking for multiple ways to connect kids with nature, so four of our eight walks involve hands-on activities that work well for children,” said Master Naturalist Jim Waggy, organizer of Saturday’s Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walk.
On the kid-friendly list are:
“Insects,” an insect netting and identifying activity in Dunlop Hollow led by Laura Miller, entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture, who will also talk about creating home garden habitats for pollinators.
“Aquatic Life,” in which creek-dwelling critters, including minnows, crawfish, aquatic insects and other forms of freshwater life are netted, identified and discussed, with help from DEP Environmental Resource Specialist Carissa Turley and Master Naturalists Debby Mullins, Laura Ceperley and Martha Hopper.
“Nature for Kids and Parents,” which involves brief, hands-on explorations of natural areas a short distance from the Forest’s former swimming pool parking area. Tips will be offered for how parents can experience nature with their children. Led by Master Naturalists Kevin Cade, Frank Snyder and Sally Snyder.
“Color-Inn” held in Picnic Shelter 3 on the left side of Kanawha Forest Road just past the turnoff for the campground, provides and place, materials and encouragement needed for those of all ages and skill levels to create nature-themed art. Participants may join Charleston artist Domenica Queen for the entire 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. event, or drop in after completing a nature walk or before taking in the Wings of Wonder program.
Other hikes and activities include:
“Wildflowers,” an easy to moderate walk along Snipe and Shrewsbury Hollow trails, led by University of Charleston associate professor of biology Mark Watson and Jim Smith.
“Trees and Wildflowers,” a moderate walk along Polly Trail led by Chris Gatens and Sara Miller.
“Edible and Useful Plants,” a slow and easy walk along Shooting Range Road led by Becky Linger, coordinator of the Kanawha Valley Chapter of the West Virginia Master Naturalist program, and Rodger Hardway.
“Birds and Trees,” a moderate to difficult hike along Overlook Rock Trail provides the chance to learn to identify birds by sight and sound. Loaner binoculars available.
Registration for the event takes place from 8:30 to 9 a.m. in the former swimming pool building, now being converted into a nature center and administrative office for Kanawha State Forest. Hikes will begin shortly after 9 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $2 for those under 16.