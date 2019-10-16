Local families make global impact through Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will observe Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 18-25.
The Charleston area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas. Charleston families, churches and groups can turn empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Charleston-area residents hope to collect more than 13,000 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Area collection sites include:
Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road, Charleston WV 25314-2059: Nov. 18-22, 1 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 23 and 24, 1 to 5 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to noon.
Rand First Church of the Nazarene, 305 Davidson Ave., Charleston WV 25306-6231: Nov. 18-23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Nov. 24, 12:30 to 6 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cross Lanes Baptist Church, 102 Knollwood Drive, Charleston WV 25313-1422: Nov. 18-22, 4 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 24, 1 to 5 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 3 to 5 p.m.
Christian Faith Center, 18972 Pond Fork Road, Van WV 25206: Nov. 18-22, 5 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 24, 9 to 11 a.m.; and Nov. 25, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Switzer Church of God, 14 Indian Springs Road, Switzer WV 25647: Nov. 18-19, 5 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 20, 6 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 21-22, 5 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 23, noon to 2 p.m.; Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 8 to 10 a.m.
Summersville Baptist Church, 422 Main St., Summersville WV 26651-1319: Nov. 18-22, 4 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to noon; Nov. 24, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 9 to 11 a.m.
Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway WV 26624-7836: Nov. 18-22, 3 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to noon; Nov. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 9 to 11 a.m.
For additional drop-off locations, visit the drop-off locator online. For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 937-374-0761, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.