Visitors can cuddle, pet and feed llama, wallabies, African pygmy goats, exotic sheep, Vietnamese potbellied pigs, bantam chickens, miniature call ducks, miniature deer and newborn baby animals on occasion at grocery stores this summer.

For the 32nd year, the Great American Petting Farm will be on tour in West Virginia at 24 participating independent supermarkets. The Petting Farm is free with any purchase from a participating supermarket. It will be open each day from noon to 7 p.m. rain or shine.

