The Great American Petting Farm will be traveling around to West Virginia grocery stores next month. In this 2021 stop in Man, locals enjoyed interacting with the exotic animals that included llamas, wallabies, African pygmy goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, cows and others.
The Great American Petting Farm will be traveling around to West Virginia grocery stores next month. In this 2021 stop in Man, locals enjoyed interacting with the exotic animals that included llamas, wallabies, African pygmy goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, cows and others.
The Great American Petting Farm will be traveling around to West Virginia grocery stores next month. In this 2021 stop in Man, locals enjoyed interacting with the exotic animals that included llamas, wallabies, African pygmy goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, cows and others.
The Great American Petting Farm will be traveling around to West Virginia grocery stores next month. In this 2021 stop in Man, locals enjoyed interacting with the exotic animals that included llamas, wallabies, African pygmy goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, cows and others.
The Great American Petting Farm will be traveling around to West Virginia grocery stores next month. In this 2021 stop in Man, locals enjoyed interacting with the exotic animals that included llamas, wallabies, African pygmy goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, cows and others.
The Great American Petting Farm will be traveling around to West Virginia grocery stores next month. In this 2021 stop in Man, locals enjoyed interacting with the exotic animals that included llamas, wallabies, African pygmy goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, cows and others.
Visitors can cuddle, pet and feed llama, wallabies, African pygmy goats, exotic sheep, Vietnamese potbellied pigs, bantam chickens, miniature call ducks, miniature deer and newborn baby animals on occasion at grocery stores this summer.
For the 32nd year, the Great American Petting Farm will be on tour in West Virginia at 24 participating independent supermarkets. The Petting Farm is free with any purchase from a participating supermarket. It will be open each day from noon to 7 p.m. rain or shine.
The schedule is below:
Thursday, June 1 at Food Fair, Hamlin
Friday, June 2 at Food Fair, Milton
Saturday, June 3 at Food Fair, Lavalette
Sunday, June 4 at the Tower Food Fair
Monday, June 5 at the Town n’ Country Foodland
Tuesday, June 6 at Pic Pac, Man
Wednesday, June 7 at Goodsons’, Pineville
Thursday, June 8 at Goodsons’, Oceana
Friday, June 9 at Goodsons’, Welch
Saturday, June 10 at Grant’s IGA, Bluefield
Sunday, June 11 at Grant’s IGA, Princeton (crossroads location)
Monday, June 12 at Grant’s IGA, Oak Hill
Tuesday, June 13 at Piggly Wiggly, Eleanor
Wednesday, June 14 at the Poca Supermarket
Thursday, June 15 at Piggly Wiggly, Bigley Avenue, Charleston
Friday, June 16 at Grant’s IGA, Smithers
Saturday, June 17 at Piggly Wiggly, Sissonville
Sunday, June 18 at Piggly Wiggly, Kanawha City, Charleston
Monday, June 19 at Smith’s Food Fair, Elkview
Tuesday, June 20 at Foodland, Craigsville
Wednesday, June 21 at Foodland, Glenville
Thursday, June 22 at Foodland, Grantsville
Friday, June 23 at Piggly Wiggly, Emerson Avenue, Parkersburg
Saturday, June 24 at Piggly Wiggly, Plum Street, Parkersburg
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive