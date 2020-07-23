A long, long awaited revision of Division of Highways job classifications and pay scales will stay on hold for at least another month, after the state Personnel Board Thursday delayed a vote on the proposed pay plan.
Last month, the board asked Division of Personnel to put together a committee to review the 700-page plan, and Division Director Sheryl Webb on Thursday asked for more time to complete that analysis.
“We’d like additional time to prepare a proper report,” she said, saying the committee had submitted 17 requests to Highways for clarifications about the plan, and some of the written responses had come in as recently as Wednesday.
“It is substantial,” Administration Secretary Allan McVey said of the pay plan. “We have been working with the [Division] of Highways, and the committee that put this pay plan together.”
The delay is the latest in what has been a more than three-year wait for Highways to address high turnover and high vacancy rates with a plan to revamp its hiring process, and rewrite job titles and pay grade classifications to improve rates of pay.
During the 2017 regular session, the Legislature passed legislation mandating that Highways come up with a new, more competitive pay plan.
With little sign of progress two years later, Division of Highways employees filed a mass employee grievance in March 2019, a grievance that now includes more than 400 employees.
Last month, Highways officials unveiled a plan for a points-based job classification system, a plan that includes incremental pay raises over 10 years, with the goal of leveling out discrepancies in pay among similar employee classifications.
Salaries that are not competitive with the private sector, particularly for engineers, has been an ongoing problem for Highways, a problem exacerbated in recent years with an upswing in road-building contracts and natural gas pipeline construction projects.
Meanwhile, the workers who operate the aerial tram at Pipestem State Park will get more impressive titles and pay raises, under a proposal approved by the board Thursday.
Under the plan, the workers’ job title will change from “Lift Operator” to “Aerial Tram Operator” and their pay grade will go from Grade 5 to Grade 10, increasing the minimum salary from $20,036 to $25,147.
Current tram operators will receive either a 20% pay raise, or a raise to the Grade 10 minimum, whichever is higher.