RAVENSWOOD -- The first phase of a three-part marina project in Ravenswood is nearing completion, and it’s a crucial milestone for a project that has been discussed for decades, city officials said.

The latest addition to the waterfront project includes a boat dock, 13 recreational-vehicle camping sites, tent camping sites, a paved parking lot and lighting. All of this is located along Sand Creek, across the road from Washington’s Riverfront Park, and it should be ready for public use by spring and summer of next year, Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller said.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com.

