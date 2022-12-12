RAVENSWOOD -- The first phase of a three-part marina project in Ravenswood is nearing completion, and it’s a crucial milestone for a project that has been discussed for decades, city officials said.
The latest addition to the waterfront project includes a boat dock, 13 recreational-vehicle camping sites, tent camping sites, a paved parking lot and lighting. All of this is located along Sand Creek, across the road from Washington’s Riverfront Park, and it should be ready for public use by spring and summer of next year, Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller said.
These newest features represent a $1.8 million investment for the city, which took out a $3 million municipal bond for this project and a new playground near City Hall, Miller said. Money raised from the rental of campsites will be used to help pay off the bond, he said.
Ravenswood also has plans for a walking bridge and a zip line for the park. The walking bridge and zip line will cross Sand Creek to an area known as the “point property,” where officials hope to later install gazebos and other amenities, said Councilwoman Denise Toler, who also is president of the Ravenswood Development Authority. There are plans to eventually construct an amphitheater at the property.
“We have priced, and wrote a grant for, the pedestrian bridge. The whole point of that was to connect the point to the riverfront so everyone can enjoy it. You’ll be able to get into town and out of town without ever using the main road,” Toler said. “We have submitted a grant to the Department of Tourism for $890,000 for the bridge. Senators Manchin and Capito, it has been to both of their desks. They approve of it. We hope that’s in our favor.”
City officials have been particular about completing current projects with a bigger picture in mind, Miller said. Toler added that sidewalks and other improvements already have been made ahead of the planned walking bridge.
These latest improvements are located next to the city’s sewage treatment lagoon, but this isn’t a permanent situation. A simultaneous infrastructure project is underway to remove the lagoon and switch to a closed treatment system. Officials said they are thankful that, when the lagoon was installed, it included a liner so that, when the time came to remove the open system, there wouldn’t be much turnaround time, Toler said.
“Our maintenance supervisor at the time was Gary Hunt, and he insisted that we put a liner in that lagoon. And we have talked about this on the RDA several times. We’re thankful because, when that is drained and the liner is pulled, there is no wait time to produce that property,” Toler said.
Miller said he hopes the city can begin to decommission its lagoon system in 20 to 24 months.
A marina has been discussed in Ravenswood for decades, but it was Lawrence “Corky” McCorkle who started the ball rolling about 15 years ago, Toler said.
“Corky was a go-getter. He was a character-and-a-half. He was always trying to make things better," Toler said. "He lived right across the street from me growing up. I always just looked up to him. He was a fantastic human. He had a mind on him that you wouldn’t believe.”
It was McCorkle's plan to take on the project a piece at a time with dogged perseverance.
“We had a meeting at the Ravenswood Senior Center. It was for anyone in the community who wanted to give input into the marina project. That’s when we came in and just let everyone share their ideas," Toler recalled. "Everyone just came down and we wrote those ideas down. Corky went back and cut the marina into three different phases. We started mapping out things people had mentioned to us. A splash pad, a skate park. Corky always said, ‘It’s a big, big puzzle and we’re going to start with the bottom corner.'"
Now, those pieces are continuing to fall into place. The key has been to stay flexible but keep the future in mind, Toler said.
“That Phase One area, in the initial stages, 10 to 15 years ago, it wasn't so large," Toler said. "It has grown over the years since Corky passed away. We have realized the need for kayaking, hence the boat docks. The vision has grown just because of the need for it in our community and the potential the marina has. We want to be fully ahead of that potential."
The project has faced its share of setbacks. Miller said the latest addition would have been finished sooner if not for the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the community.
And previous city administrations haven’t always been able to look this far into the future, he said.
“When I came on, I first wrote the grant for the walking trail through the state. We were denied by that City Council ... because they said it would take up too much green space. We went back to the RDA board and told them we were denied. Corky said, 'We will not stop, we're going to keep on going,'” Toler said.
And that’s been the philosophy since, even after McCorkle passed away in 2018.
“I think you can learn from your past," Miller said. "I tried to look back at the discussions and the progress. They got close several times to making this happen, but they ran into some hiccups. My main thing was to get the project approved and boots on the ground. I think, a lot of times, people wait for the plan to be perfect, but it never will be."
Miller said he believes this is just the beginning for Ravenswood, perhaps even a new beginning. Berkshire Hathaway is expected to build a titanium smelter that runs on solar power at the site of the former Century Aluminum plant. This is a project that will put Ravenswood on the map globally, when it comes to the aerospace industry, he said.
“This will be a place that people look to," Miller said. "We’re doing some revolutionary stuff here. That’s why I keep emphasizing we’ve got to keep thinking outside the box. We’ve got to build new roads. We’ve just got to keep pushing."