With a 10-year development plan in hand and a terminal upgrade study underway, Yeager Airport officials say they are poised to make the most of millions of dollars in new federal infrastructure funding, along with a large pool of supplemental aviation funding to apply for in coming years.
Airport Director Nick Keller told board members of Yeager’s governing board on Wednesday that Yeager is expected to receive $10 million of the $40 million in newly approved federal infrastructure funds for airports being channeled to the state for capital improvement projects.
Prior to last month’s passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a $400 million national supplemental spending bill for aviation improvement projects was signed into law, along with a $5 billion competitive grant program for replacing aging passenger terminal buildings and air traffic control facilities.
“There’s more money available to us in the next 10 years than we ever dreamed possible,” said Allen Tackett, chairman of Yeager’s construction committee. “We now have the opportunity to complete every project we’ve wanted to get done and make this airport even more important as the gateway to West Virginia.”
In addition to the terminal improvement plan, expected to be completed in March, an environmental impact study for Yeager’s planned runway and safety area extension into neighboring Coonskin Park has been funded and will soon get underway.
Yeager’s passenger terminal was completed in 1950, and its attached air traffic control tower is the oldest facility its kind still in operation, Keller said, making the building a viable candidate for the Federal Aviation Administration’s $5 billion terminal improvement grant program.
The airport board could explore using some of the $10 million Yeager expects to receive through its federal infrastructure allocation to plan or begin constructing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft charging station and landing pad.
Other new funding available through grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration could get that project up and running, along with a plan to create a research center for eVTOL batteries on or near the airport in cooperation with Marshall University.
