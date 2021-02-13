Here’s how Gov. Jim Justice’s long-running series of online press conferences — expected to reach 170 this week — compare to long-running programs in television history:
Already passed
n “Mork & Mindy,” 95 episodes
n “Gilligan’s Island,” 98
n “The Muppet Show,” 120
n “Lost,” 121
n “Garfield and Friends,” 121
n “GLEE,” 121
n “Mama’s Family,” 130
n “Duck Dynasty,” 130
n “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” 144
n “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” 145
n “The Dukes of Hazzard,” 147
n “Gomer Pyle, USMC,” 150
n “Fantasy Island,” 152
n “The Twilight Zone,” 156 (original)
n “The Flintstones,” 166
Closing in
n “Green Acres,” 170
n “Arrow,” 170
n “Three’s Company,” 172
n “Star Trek: Voyager,” 172
n “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” 176
n “Star Trek: The Next Generation” 178
n “Laverne & Shirley,” 178
At his current pace, the governor’s show will catch up with the following programs in the next few months:
March
n “Seinfeld,” 180
n “The Golden Girls,” 180
n “I love Lucy,” 180
n “Scrubs,” 182
April
n “Matlock,” 193
n “Who’s The Boss?” 196
n “Little House on the Prairie,” 200
n “The Facts of Life,” 201
n “The Office,” 201
n “Home Improvement,” 204
May
n “Touched by an Angel,” 211
n “Smallville,” 217
June
n “The X-Files,” 218
n “The Waltons,” 221
n “Petticoat Junction,” 222
n “Beavis and Butt-Head,” 222
July
n “Leave it to Beaver.” 234
August
n “The Andy Griffith Show,” 249
n “The Love Boat,” 250
n “The Jeffersons,” 253
n “Bewitched,” 254
n “Happy Days,” 255
n “MASH,” 256
September
n “2 ½ Men,” 262
n “Spongebob SquarePants,” 265
October
n “Twilight Zone,” 284 (original series and three revivals)