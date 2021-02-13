The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Here’s how Gov. Jim Justice’s long-running series of online press conferences — expected to reach 170 this week — compare to long-running programs in television history:

Already passed

n “Mork & Mindy,” 95 episodes

n “Gilligan’s Island,” 98

n “The Muppet Show,” 120

n “Lost,” 121

n “Garfield and Friends,” 121

n “GLEE,” 121

n “Mama’s Family,” 130

n “Duck Dynasty,” 130

n “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” 144

n “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” 145

n “The Dukes of Hazzard,” 147

n “Gomer Pyle, USMC,” 150

n “Fantasy Island,” 152

n “The Twilight Zone,” 156 (original)

n “The Flintstones,” 166

Closing in

n “Green Acres,” 170

n “Arrow,” 170

n “Three’s Company,” 172

n “Star Trek: Voyager,” 172

n “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” 176

n “Star Trek: The Next Generation” 178

n “Laverne & Shirley,” 178

At his current pace, the governor’s show will catch up with the following programs in the next few months:

March

n “Seinfeld,” 180

n “The Golden Girls,” 180

n “I love Lucy,” 180

n “Scrubs,” 182

April

n “Matlock,” 193

n “Who’s The Boss?” 196

n “Little House on the Prairie,” 200

n “The Facts of Life,” 201

n “The Office,” 201

n “Home Improvement,” 204

May

n “Touched by an Angel,” 211

n “Smallville,” 217

June

n “The X-Files,” 218

n “The Waltons,” 221

n “Petticoat Junction,” 222

n “Beavis and Butt-Head,” 222

July

n “Leave it to Beaver.” 234

August

n “The Andy Griffith Show,” 249

n “The Love Boat,” 250

n “The Jeffersons,” 253

n “Bewitched,” 254

n “Happy Days,” 255

n “MASH,” 256

September

n “2 ½ Men,” 262

n “Spongebob SquarePants,” 265

October

n “Twilight Zone,” 284 (original series and three revivals)