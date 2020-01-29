Lottery approval imminent for new sports wagering operator for Mardi Gras, Wheeling Island casinos

Four days before Super Bowl Sunday, sports betting was nearing its return to the Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island casinos, where testing of on-site sportsbooks systems was expected to finish as early as Wednesday evening, the state Lottery’s top official said.
IGT, an international gaming corporation, is taking over as the new sports wagering operator at the casinos. Delaware North, the casinos’ parent company, shut down sports wagering at both facilities in March after learning of a legal dispute between the previous sports betting operator and a third-party software provider.
“They had to untangle that mess before they could start to put a new operator in place,” Lottery Director John Myers told the Senate Finance Committee.
Once the Lottery certifies the sports wagering systems, it is up to casino management to determine launch dates, Myers said.
One of sports betting’s biggest days looms. Americans will wager nearly $7 billion on Sunday’s Super Bowl pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, according to American Gaming Association estimates.
Myers said sports wagering will miss projections of $5.3 million of state revenue from a 10 percent privilege tax for the 2019-20 budget year ending June 30.
“It will probably be more in the $3 million range,” he said.
IGT operates sportsbooks in 11 states. About 6,400 of 7,500 Limited Video Lottery terminals in West Virginia and about 2,000 of 5,700 casino video lottery terminals are IGT products.
Also Wednesday, the BetMGM mobile sports betting smartphone app launched in partnership with the casino at The Greenbrier.
Under the 2018 law legalizing sports betting in West Virginia, each casino may enter into agreements with up to three mobile sports wagering app providers.
BetMGM is the second mobile app affiliated with The Greenbrier, which launched a partnership with FanDuel in August.