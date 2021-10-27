A record peak in state COVID-19 cases in September did not significantly affect video lottery play at casinos, or in bars and clubs around the state, September revenue figures for the Lottery Commission show.
For the month, Limited Video Lottery at 1,215 bars, clubs and fraternal organizations statewide took in $39.64 million, while video slots at the five casinos in the state brought in $37.97 million.
Both figures were down slightly from August revenue figures, but above September 2020 numbers.
That was despite a to-date peak of state COVID-19 cases during the month, with a record 29,744 active cases reported on Sept. 17, and with a record 1,012 hospitalizations reported a week later.
Limited Video Lottery has performed strongly throughout the pandemic, including setting all-time record months in March and April, with revenue topping $50 million each month. Lottery Director John Myers attributed the record numbers to people feeling more comfortable in smaller, less-crowded venues.
“A lot of people have avoided going into a crowd, and feel more comfortable in a place with 10 people,” he said, noting that other large venues such as movie theaters are just beginning to see crowds return.
Limited Video Lottery has also benefited from a new law increasing the maximum number of machines permitted at each retail location from seven to 10, he said, with many of the better-performing locations having already added machines.
Also, during the recent rebidding of 10-year Limited Video Lottery licenses, the commission put 9,000 licenses out for bid, rather than the usual 8,000.
That additional demand, coupled with production slowdowns by video machine manufacturers because of the worldwide silicon chip shortage, is causing delays for operators who’ve ordered new machines, he said.
“It won’t result in a decline in revenue, but it certainly delays adding any additional revenue,” Myers said.
Limited Video Lottery also continues to significantly outperform projections, with a fiscal year-to-date gross of $122.26 million coming in more than $37 million higher than commission estimates.
Traditional online and scratch-off games are also seeing strong play, with September sales of $21.44 million up 12% from September 2020.
Over the past three years, traditional game sales are up 30%, something Myers attributed to improvements in game development and marketing.
Overall for September, the Lottery grossed $103.6 million, down slightly from $105.5 million in August, but up 13% from September 2020.
The state’s share of Lottery profits for the month was $45.9 million, up $4.56 million from last September.
Budget year-to-date, the Lottery has grossed $320.53 million, up $41.64 million from the same point in 2020.
Year-to-date, the state’s share of profits is $141.81 million, up $18.56 million from the same point last year.
Also during Wednesday’s Lottery Commission meeting:
- Revenue from i-gaming, which allows wagering on casino-type slot and table games using cellphones or computers, continued to outpace revenue from sports betting apps in September.
I-gaming produced $5.05 million of revenue for the month, compared to $2.78 million of revenue from sports betting apps. Onsite sportsbooks at the state’s five casinos brought in an additional $2.63 million.
The Greenbrier Casino and Hollywood Casino at Charles Town are dominating the i-gaming and sports wagering app market in the state, bringing in a total of $3.93 million and $3.17 million, respectively, in September.
The three other casinos accounted for just 9% of all i-gaming and sports betting revenue, with Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island casinos yet to offer i-gaming.
Under the law, each casino can affiliate with three i-gaming and three sports betting app providers. Myers said The Greenbrier is the first casino to max out its affiliates.
- Myers told commissioners the Lottery Commission is in the process of redesigning its website, and is seeking suggestions on how to make it more user-friendly.
“One of the things we want to do is to make sure we provide a customer-friendly site,” he said.