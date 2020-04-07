Lottery reports show state casino revenues started dropping the week before closure order

With a couple notable exceptions, revenue at the state’s five casinos began falling the week before Gov. Jim Justice ordered them closed, state Lottery figures show.
Before the week of March 8, when COVID-19 cases began to spike nationwide, the casinos enjoyed four weeks of robust revenues.
Racetrack video lottery revenues, for example, topped $9 million each week for the weeks of Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 1, peaking at $10.53 million the week of Feb. 23.
That revenue dropped to $7.83 million the week of March 8, as the virus’ spread led to calls to avoid crowded arenas, theaters, bars, restaurants and casinos. Revenue fell to $3.98 million the following week, with casinos open for three days before Justice issued his shutdown order.
Likewise, table games revenue was strong in the four weeks leading up to the week of March 8, with weekly hauls near or surpassing $2 million, topping out at $2.74 million the week of Feb. 9. The take dipped slightly to $1.74 million the week of March 8 from $1.83 million the week before. Revenue plunged to $420,925 the week of the closure order.
Sports betting revenue peaked the week of March 1 at $1.34 million. That was the final week before major professional and college sports began shutting down.
Sports wagering revenues dropped sharply afterward with on-site sportsbooks posting losses of $293,641 the week of March 8 and losing another $93,679 the week of March 15.
Mobile sports wagering slipped to a net profit of $24,442 the week of March 8 and increased to $114,044 the week of March 15, as casinos around the state closed.
In the week of March 22 — the last week for which the Lottery has released revenue figures — mobile sports betting managed to produce $12,808 in revenue — as mobile phone betting services offered wagering on racing simulations, obscure foreign soccer leagues and professional wrestling.
The casino at The Greenbrier resort, whose video lottery and table games revenues are reported separately by the Lottery, also bucked trends.
Casino revenues there dropped sharply in the week of Feb. 22 to $62,682 from $215,441 the prior week.
However, unlike the racetrack casinos, The Greenbrier’s casino revenue improved to $150,358 the week of March 1 and $185,825 the week of March 8. Owned by the Justice family, the casino recorded $33,531 in revenue the week the governor issued his closure order. The resort closed March 19.
Overall, the Lottery produced $95.12 million in revenue in February, as cold weather months generally produce revenue peaks for casinos and Limited Video Lottery in bars and clubs around the state.
The shutdown of casinos and Limited Video is costing the state about $9 million a week in Lottery profits, Lottery figures show.