The West Virginia Lottery collected nearly $111 million in gross revenue during the month of December, according to figures presented Wednesday during the Lottery Commission’s regular meeting.
Overall sales were $110,908,352, a 27% increase from December 2020 and a 9% increase over November 2021.
Revenues also soared past a projected $79 million in earnings for the month. Halfway through the fiscal year, the state has now collected $640 million in gross revenues, which is nearly $151 million above projections.
The bulk of December revenue came from Limited Video Lottery and Racetrack Video Lottery sales, which were $42.5 million and $39.1 million, respectively. Limited Video Lottery sales were about $13 million above expectations, while instant games more than doubled its projected $7.5 million, pulling in $16.8 million last month.
Traditional lottery sales in December also shot up 16% from November, totaling $23.8 million. Taxes on sports wagers in the past six months totaled $2.6 million, up nearly $475,000, or 22%, from this time last year.
Lottery Commission members on Wednesday also reviewed the commission’s memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, which requires communication regarding any legislation introduced that may negatively affect lottery revenues or the ability to meet bond payment requirements. No legislation thus far introduced this session was identified.