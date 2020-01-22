Lottery: Sports wagering to relaunch shortly at Mardi Gras, Wheeling Island casinos

After shutting down on March 8, 2019, in a legal dispute with its sports wagering platform provider, the owner of Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island casinos is expected to relaunch sports betting at both locations “very, very soon,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said Wednesday.
“I think we have some target dates,” he told members of the Lottery Commission. “Our understanding is it’s going to happen a lot sooner than it has been.”
Delaware North, operator of both casinos, launched on-site sportsbooks and sports wagering mobile phone apps simultaneously in late December 2018. However, just over two months later, the company abruptly shut down all sports wagering at both casinos in a legal dispute with the company providing the on-site platform and the Bet Lucky mobile app.
Myers said the casinos will have a new sports wagering platform provider when the relaunch occurs in the not-too-distant future.
“It’s not going to be too long,” he said.
For December, the two casinos reported a combined total of more than $1,200 in sports wagering losses, for cashing in winning tickets that were sold prior to the March 6 shutdown.
Even with those losses, sports wagering brought in a total of $2.55 million in December, with revenue from mobile apps slightly outpacing on-site sportsbooks, at $1.28 million to $1.27 million.
That’s notable, since only two of the state’s five racetrack casinos — Hollywood Casino at Charles Town and The Greenbrier resort — offered sports apps in December.
The state’s share of sports wagering profits, from a 10 percent privilege tax, totaled $255,441 for the month — still a small fraction of the state’s $41.34 million share of gross profits from all Lottery gaming in December.
Lottery gross revenue for December totaled $94.13 million, down $3.1 million from December 2018, as all forms of gaming other than traditional scratch-off games experienced a drop off.
Year-to-date gross revenue of $557.47 million is down $10.6 million from the same point last year. However, at the mid-point of the 2019-20 budget year, the Lottery is still on pace to break the $1 billion gross revenue mark for the 18th straight year.
A steep downturn in sales of online tickets is the major contributor to the decline, as the two major national games, Powerball and Mega Millions, have failed to produce many large jackpots since July 1.
Year-to-date online ticket sales of $30.4 million are down $15.77 million, or 34 percent, from the same point in 2019.
“Fortunately, we do have a $343 million Powerball jackpot tonight,” Lottery marketing director Randy Burnside told commissioners Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, commissioners learned that the Lottery again this year provided $300 classroom grants to each of the 55 county Teacher of the Year finalists.
“Prior to our involvement, the county Teachers of the Year did not receive anything other than a plaque or a certificate,” Burnside said.