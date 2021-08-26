FAYETTEVILLE -- Tim Newsom cautions his new wife, Cayla, against getting too attached to The Gaines Estate.
Cayla shakes her head in disapproval each time she sees a wedding in progress on the 192-acre property, first settled by Theopolis Gaines, a Union officer stationed in Fayetteville during the Civil War.
“I tell her, ‘We don’t own that place,’" Newsom said, smiling. “She doesn’t like it when other people use it.”
Mount Hope native Newsom, 52, is a former West Virginia University defensive back who played in 35 games from 1988 to 1991. His current adventure is a new marriage to 30-year-old Cayla of Fayetteville. The two wed recently at the Estate, a handsome piece of land situated in the middle of Fayetteville. It’s big enough to include both a walnut grove and a pasture.
“It met every vision I had as a little girl,” Cayla said of their nuptials. “It was just gorgeous.”
The couple stopped back at the Gaines property Tuesday, to allow their videographer to film them reading letters to each other, a neglected wedding task. Weddings, open bars and entertainment are now part of the landscape at the estate, where a Civil War-era barn still stands.
The estate’s size and grandeur would be notable in the middle of a countryside, but is even more pronounced in the city limits of Fayetteville, a town of 2,634. Partly known for its whitewater-friendly ways, a stop-in for national park visitors and as the birthplace of Pies and Pints, The Gaines Estate is one of its newest attractions.
“It’s in the middle of town, but it feels like it’s in the middle of nowhere,” said Maria Harrison, the facility’s wedding and events coordinator.
According to Richard Stephens, one of the property’s owners, Gaines built a home and the still-existing barn on what was originally a 300-acre tract. Builders erected the current yellow stucco structure, complete with a pitched terra-cotta roof, around 1920. It nearly met its doom in 2008, when a fire broke out near the front of the house, near where the Newsoms recorded their video.
In came Stephens, wife Melissa, and Bill and Sally Wells. Stephens is the owner of Stephens Auto Center, in Danville. The couples bought the home in 2012, and later began repairing the fire damage and renovating the structure. By early last year, the work had been done but COVID-19 limited activities.
“We did what we could do,” said Harrison. “We learned a lot and grew a lot.”
COVID-19 cases are again on the rise, of course, but as the summer winds down the operation can point to multiple successes.
The first Monday of each month means Monday Market, a combination farmers market/gathering place/entertainment venue. Farmers, artisans and food trucks set up shop in The Walnut Grove, a stand of walnut trees near the estate’s pavilion and Civil War-era barn.
“People can shop, listen to music, drink beer,” Harrison said. “The goal is to have something going on every day of the week.”
Each Wednesday, Pub ‘n’ Play allows people to get together for lawn games, including the popular cornhole; a cash bar; and food trucks. Indoor dinners for a flat fee are planned if COVID-19 restrictions allow. Diners may pick from two entrees, two appetizers and two desserts.
If the pandemic doesn’t intervene again, fall in Fayetteville could provide a nice backdrop to more weddings, baby showers -- “we’ve had eight in the past two months,” Harrison said -- and whatever else the Stephens and Wells families think up. Business retreats and reunions are two other uses for the property.
Stephens said he is “obviously concerned” about new COVID cases. “We just have to deal with it as it comes. We’re in the same boat as everyone else.”
State officials allowed his facility to host 15 weddings last year, a combination of indoor and outdoor affairs. The Gaines Estate is on track to do more than 20 such ceremonies this year. ”I hope we don’t have any canceled,” Stephens said.
Weddings cost $7,000 on Saturday; $4,000 on Friday and Sunday; and $2,000 throughout the week.
Opening the land for other uses is a tradition started by the Gaines themselves. Locals were invited to walk, bike and hike the property, and gather for special occasion photos. The current owners maintain that tradition.
The mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Some hardwood had to be replaced, but the two families consulted with the State Historic Preservation Office to make sure modern renovations still maintained the original feel.
“We think this is a business that’s going to thrive once we’re able to get issues of COVID settled and so forth,” said Stephens. “We’re starting to think of some more diverse uses, such as class reunions, memorial services, business meetings.”