A defense attorney representing the man accused of killing a Charleston police officer last year has asked a judge to move the man’s trial out of Kanawha County.
Citing media attention about the shooting death of Officer Cassie Johnson, an attorney representing 39-year-old Joshua Phillips asked Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey for a change of trial venue.
Bailey has not ruled on the motion.
Phillips appeared virtually in a pre-trial court hearing in the case Wednesday morning.
Police say Phillips shot Johnson in the neck during an altercation while she responded to a traffic complaint call on Garrison Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020. She died at a Charleston hospital two days later. Phillips was also shot twice during the altercation.
At the time of the shooting, Phillips was out of jail on bond after being charged with driving on a revoked license DUI.
Three men were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy for allegedly supplying Phillips with drugs in a house he entered before the shooting.
Phillips had been charged with murder, conspiracy, drug charges, and illegally possessing a concealed fire arm. He has pleaded not guilty.
Bailey on Thursday dismissed the charges of conspiracy and illegally possessing a firearm.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 17. Phillips' trial for the murder and drug charges is set for Jan. 10.
