Man dead, woman wounded after officer-involved shooting

Police shot and killed a man Thursday morning after a domestic violence incident and short pursuit near Charleston. A woman was wounded during the incident.
The West Virginia State Police was responding to a domestic incident near Falcon Drive, in Kanawha County, when two men crashed a motorcycle into their cruiser and fled the scene, according to a news release from Capt. Shallon Oglesby, deputy chief of staff services and director of public relations with the State Police.
The troopers then initiated a pursuit, but because of heavy traffic, it was discontinued and they went back to the location of the domestic incident, finding that the two suspects had returned, as well.
One of the suspects confronted police with a firearm, and officers opened fire, killing him, Oglesby said in the release.
The State Police also reported that a woman was struck in the incident, but her wounds were not life-threatening. The other man was taken into custody.
Oglesby said Thursday afternoon that no names were being released because police were still trying to notify family members. She also said that, while the State Police was involved in the shooting, she could not say if it was a trooper who killed the man or shot the woman, because the case is under investigation.