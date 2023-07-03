Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 7:23 pm
Members of the Huntington Police Department respond after a city police officer shot a man in an alleyway near the 400 block of 14th Street on Monday in Huntington.
Members of the Huntington Police Department and State Police respond after a Huntington police officer shot a man in an alleyway near the 400 block of 14th Street on Monday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A man was fatally shot by a Huntington police officer Monday after he threatened the officer with a gun, Police Chief Phil Watkins said.
A report of a shooting in the 400 block of 14th Street came at about 1:40 p.m., a Cabell County 911 dispatcher said.
Watkins said the caller told dispatchers he was being threatened by a man with a gun, who also said he was going to “blow up the house.”
When the Huntington police officer responded, Watkins said the suspect began to threaten the officer with the gun as well.
The officer shot the man in response. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he died from the gunshot wounds.
The shooting occurred near Marshall University, which sent out an alert to students to “avoid the area.”
“Right now, the forensic investigators and detectives are collecting evidence and investigating,” Watkins said about two and a half hours after the shooting.
Watkins said at about 4 p.m. that no further information would be made available Monday.
