Man killed by Cabell deputies suspected in shooting at Ona VFD

HUNTINGTON — The man who shot at deputies before being killed by return fire Wednesday night was suspected of shooting up the Ona Volunteer Fire Department earlier this week, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Thursday.
Michael Lane Pinkerman II, 26, fired multiple shots at deputies who came to serve a search warrant at his home along Blue Sulphur Road in Ona. Two deputies were struck by gunfire before they returned fire and fatally shot Pinkerman.
Cpl. Jim Johnston was shot twice in his back, which was protected by a bulletproof vest. Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot through one hand and through the shoulder. That bullet exited through his back. Cremeans’ other hand was struck by a bullet and a bullet grazed his head. Cremeans, who also was wearing a bulletproof vest, took at least two shots to the chest.
Johnston was released from the hospital by Thursday with minor injuries caused by the force of gunshots to his bulletproof vest, Zerkle said. Cremeans was undergoing surgery to his hand Thursday and is expected to be released from the hospital later this week.
Sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday, someone fired 13 shots into the front bay doors of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department, which was closed at the time. The shooting damaged the bumper of a fire engine, shot out the transmission line of a tanker and struck the radiator of a rescue truck, Zerkle said.
Pinkerman was a member of the department until he was removed, Zerkle said. It’s believed Pinkerman shot up the fire station in retaliation for his removal, the sheriff said.
Deputies began investigating Pinkerman in connection with the fire station shooting after cameras outside the station captured a light-colored vehicle similar to Pinkerman’s at the time of the shooting. Firefighters also mentioned Pinkerman when they were asked if anyone possibly had a grudge against the department, Zerkle said.
Deputies went to speak with Pinkerman at his home early Wednesday and he told them to leave his property or return with a warrant, Zerkle said. Deputies later learned that Pinkerman was in possession of a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen in Arizona.
A tactical team with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, which included deputies Johnston and Cremeans, returned to Pinkerman’s home at about 6:30 p.m. to serve a search warrant in connection with the stolen firearm.
Zerkle said Pinkerman and his father, Michael Lane Pinkerman, 56, were expecting deputies to return.
The elder Pinkerman braced himself against the door of the house after deputies repeatedly announced themselves and advised him to open the door, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell Magistrate Court.
“As the deputies continued to advise the suspect to open the door, he was observed having some type of communication with his son,” according to the complaint.
The tactical team breached the door before the elder Pinkerman allegedly forced it closed again.
The door was breached again when Michael Lane Pinkerman II began firing on deputies, according to the complaint. Johnston and Cremeans were struck during the tactical team’s attempt to enter the house. They entered, and then fatally shot the younger Pinkerman.
The elder Pinkerman was struck by gunfire in the hand and in hip while attempting to block the entry, according to the complaint. His actions allowed his son to commit attempted murder against the deputies, Zerkle said.
Michael Lane Pinkerman was released from the hospital Thursday and charged with two counts of attempting to commit a felony and accessory to attempted first-degree murder. He was being held Thursday afternoon in the Western Regional Jail on $300,000 cash-only bail.
Zerkle said it’s a miracle the deputies were not more seriously wounded. He thanked the community for its prayers and outpouring of support. Counselors would be available at the sheriff’s office this week and would be available to help the deputies involved in the shooting, he said.
“The last thing we need is, when we get in that situation again and we get in a stack and have to go through another door, that nobody [freezes] up on us and we will be ready to go again,” he said. “So it’s vital that we get our people’s heads right.”
West Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting and has taken over the scene, which is protocol in officer-involved shootings, Zerkle said.
Deputies were not wearing body cameras, but there were security cameras at the Pinkermans’ home that possibly captured the shooting, he said. Deputies were working to retrieve that footage.
They also were trying to determine if the 9mm that was fired at deputies is the same handgun used in the shooting at the fire department. It is believed it is the same gun, because the fire department was shot 13 times with bullets from a 9mm handgun, reportedly the exact number of bullets Pinkerman’s gun could carry.