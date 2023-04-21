A Washington, D.C. man who had been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Charleston man pleaded guilty instead to a lesser crime Thursday.
Kanawha County assistant prosecutor George Sitler said evidence indicates Davone Foote Jr., 21, planned to burglarize a residence and steal drugs and weapons with co-defendant with Mike’o Wooten, 21, of Dunbar, and Keyshawnta St. John, 21, when St. John was killed last year, but the plan went wrong.
The shooting was reported around 6:15 a.m. March 13, 2022 in the 1800 block of Bigley Avenue, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department at the time.
St. John was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wooten and Foote were arrested a short distance from the scene, police said.
The two had each been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Foote on Thursday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, Sitler said.
“That's what the evidence supports, that he and his co-defendant came here to commit a burglary with a victim,” Sitler said.
Evidence shows that Wooten shot St. John during an argument while the three were dividing the spoils from the burglary, Sitler said.
In exchange for Foote’s guilty plea and testimony against Wooten, prosecutors are recommending he be sentenced to the Anthony Correctional Center. Foote is the only eyewitness to the shooting, Sitler said.
Wooten is scheduled to stand trial May 15. Foote’s sentencing is scheduled for May 25.
Conspiracy to commit burglary carries the possibility of one to five years in prison.
