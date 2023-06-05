Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Monday to killing a woman who deputies found rolled in a carpet and put inside a freezer last year.

Samuel May, 44, of Cross Lanes, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Cynthia Mudd during a virtual hearing before Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

