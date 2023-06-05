A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Monday to killing a woman who deputies found rolled in a carpet and put inside a freezer last year.
Samuel May, 44, of Cross Lanes, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Cynthia Mudd during a virtual hearing before Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Mudd’s daughter reported her missing Aug. 18, 2022. At the time, the woman said she hadn’t heard from Mudd for several months.
Deputies went to 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes, where Mudd lived with May and co-defendant Arnold Hiller, for a welfare check. Deputies ultimately found a body in a roll of green carpet with a rope tied around it and placed inside a freezer in the backyard.
Samuel May told deputies he killed Mudd but was unable to give details because he blacked out, according to the criminal complaint.
Pursuant to an agreement with prosecutors, May pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in Mudd’s death, and the prosecution agreed to drop eight other counts against May, which included concealment of a dead body, and fraud and related activity.
In exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree murder, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Drummond agreed to recommend that the judge sentence May to 40 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence allowable under state law.
May told the court on Monday he and Hiller went out for drinks and to shoot pool one night but he had too much to drink and blacked out. He said he woke up the next morning and found Mudd with bruises on her body. May said he couldn’t remember exactly what happened but he took full responsibility because of prior violence while he was drunk. May said he then panicked and did not call an ambulance for Mudd. Mudd died, he said, while he was trying to decide what to do.
“I’m sorry for what I’ve done and wish I had it to take back,” he said.
He said he then hid the woman’s body so that he might have more time with his family.
Drummond told the court Hiller saw May stomp on Mudd’s face three or four times. The two put Mudd into her bed, where she died two days later.
Hiller pleaded guilty to charges related to Mudd’s death and is awaiting sentencing, Drummond said.
Bailey scheduled May’s sentencing for Wednesday, Aug. 2.
