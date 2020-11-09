Charles Calvin Rogers led soldiers through the hell of combat in Vietnam during his career as an Army officer, then led them to the pathway to heaven in a second career as a pastor ministering to U.S. troops stationed in Germany.
Along the way, Rogers’ courage and lead-from-the-front management style helped him earn the Medal of Honor and advance to the rank of major general — no mean feat for any officer, let alone a Black man in an Army that had just begun to integrate.
The son of a miner, Rogers grew up in the now-abandoned New River Gorge coal camp of Claremont, about 20 miles upstream from the W.Va. 16 bridge at Cotton Hill that was named in his honor in 1999, nine years after his death.
Educated during the era of segregation, Rogers was a member of the all-Black student body at DuBois High School in Mount Hope, where his leadership skills began to blossom. He quarterbacked the school’s football team, took part in drama club productions and was elected student council president, in addition to being perennially listed on the honor roll.
After graduating from DuBois in 1947, Rogers enrolled at West Virginia State College, now West Virginia State University, where he took part in the Army’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
“Everything I did in high school and college was done to make my mom and dad proud of me,” he said in an interview for Lion’s Heart Filmworks’ “Heroes” series, which can be seen on YouTube. “That, and doing everything in my power to live up to the abilities the Lord has given me.”
In 1951, after graduating from State, Rogers entered the Army as a second lieutenant.
“In 1951, Army units were segregated,” Rogers said in an Army film produced shortly before his 1984 retirement. “I was assigned to an all-Black unit in Bavaria that was integrated six months after I joined it.”
Assigning soldiers from multiple races to operate together in the same military units was not, in and of itself, a cure for institutional discrimination, Rogers observed in the Army film.
“Discrimination has been a fact of life in the Army, and American society, throughout my career,” he said. “It took until the late ‘50s or early ‘60s until changes for the better began to be noticeable.”
Rogers steadily made his way up the promotions ladder, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel by 1968, when he received his first combat assignment: Battalion commander of a field artillery unit in Vietnam. There, he was assigned to an artillery firebase within sight of the Cambodian border, near a point where supplies and personnel from the North Vietnamese army entered South Vietnam after traveling on the Ho Chi Minh Trail.
On Halloween night that year, enemy activity across the border had reached a high point. While observing the border area aboard a helicopter assigned to his battalion, Rogers could see lines of trucks, headlights on, moving down the supply route until reaching the Vietnamese border, where they doused their lights and offloaded. U.S. Rules of Engagement at the time prohibited the howitzers at Rogers’ firebase from firing at targets inside Cambodia, leaving artillerymen to wait until North Vietnamese troops and supplies crossed into South Vietnam before firing on them.
The North Vietnamese had no such restraints, leaving the firebase prone to cross-border mortar and rocket fire, which rained down on Rogers’ outpost on the night of Oct. 31, 1968. In an effort to delay the North Vietnamese from organizing an assault on the base, which seemed to be imminent, Rogers ordered those in his command to fire all weapons, from howitzers — set to fire at horizontal trajectories — to carbines, in the general direction of the enemy, at irregular 60-second intervals, known to U.S. troops as “mad minutes.”
After ordering one mad minute free-fire that night, Rogers became aware that the sounds of weapons being discharged did not end when the 60-second period was over, signaling that an attack on the firebase was underway, according to his interview on the “Heroes” segment.
He soon received word that the perimeter wire of the firebase had been breached by North Vietnamese sappers, and that an unknown number of enemy infantrymen had entered the outpost. As it turned out, the firebase was under a “human wave” attack by a much larger force of enemy troops.
According to his Medal of Honor citation, Rogers ran toward the incoming small-arms fire, exploding mortar rounds and rocket-propelled grenades to rally his dazed troops. After convincing them to man their howitzers, he directed their fire at the assaulting enemy until he was struck by shrapnel and knocked to the ground. He quickly got back on his feet “and led a small counterattack against an enemy element that had penetrated the howitzer positions,” according to the citation.
Although painfully wounded for a second time, “Lt. Col. Rogers pressed the attack, killing several of the enemy and driving the remainder from the positions,” the citation continued.
“I felt something hit me in the face and knock me over backwards,” he said in the “Heroes” interview. When he felt an object in his mouth, he pulled it out and discovered it was a bullet that apparently had ricocheted off a howitzer and penetrated his cheek.
Rogers refused medical treatment, opting instead to re-establish and reinforce defensive positions and direct the outpost’s howitzers at a second human-wave attack. Next, he led a second counterattack against the charging North Vietnamese army, and moved from position to position within the firebase to direct and encourage his troops.
At dawn on Nov. 1, the North Vietnamese army launched a third attempt to overrun the position, during which Rogers again directed artillery fire. While helping the crew of a howitzer that wasn’t operating due to casualties resume return fire, Rogers was wounded a third time.
“A rocket hit and exploded nearby, and the next thing I knew, I was sailing through the air,” Rogers later recalled. “I saw another soldier sailing through the air, seemingly in slow motion, below me.”
When he returned to earth, Rogers discovered that one leg was split open from shin to foot, and that a chunk of flesh and nerves was missing from the back of the leg.
By that time, the attack was repulsed and there was enough daylight for U.S. air support to mop up any enemy stragglers.
“Lt. Col. Rogers’ dauntless courage and heroism inspired the defenders of the fire support base to the heights of valor to defeat a numerically superior enemy force,” according to his Medal of Honor citation. “His relentless spirit of aggressiveness in action are in the highest traditions of military service.”
“What the medal really means to me is the memory of the 12 guys killed and 68 wounded who were doing their jobs during the attack,” he said in a 1975 Charleston Gazette interview. Rogers’ other decorations included a Bronze Star and Legion of Merit.
After healing from his wounds, Rogers attended the U.S. Army War College, and then earned a master’s degree in vocational and educational guidance from Shippensburg State College. He then returned to Germany, where his duties included commanding an artillery corps.
As he approached retirement in 1984, Rogers said the Army had “made great strides toward alleviating institutional discrimination” during his career, adding that the military branch “gave me the opportunity to see what I could do with my life.”
After retirement , Rogers realized another lifelong ambition — being ordained as a Baptist minister. He remained in Germany as a clergyman, ministering to U.S. troops stationed there.
He died in 1990 at age 61 from prostate cancer. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.