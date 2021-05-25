Local and state lawmakers should open lines of communication with one another ahead of the distribution of more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, representatives for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey said Monday.
Monday evening marked the final stop in what has been a statewide tour for Manchin and McCuskey, who hosted a total of eight informational meetings to discuss the provisions and practical applications of the $1.355 billion West Virginia will receive through the American Rescue Plan.
The state already has received $677 million in funding, Gov. Jim Justice announced on May 17. That amount accounts for the portion of federal funds the state government, including the West Virginia Legislature, will allocate.
Manchin, D-W.Va., and McCuskey shared prerecorded messages saying they hope local governments will turn to their offices for support in administering the funding, with McCuskey saying his office should be a “one-stop shop for all of your needs.”
“We feel, if you take your time and you invest in your communities, you’re going to be busy managing these projects,” said Anthony Woods, director of Program Oversight and Budget Analysis in the Auditor’s Office. “You’re going to be very busy working with your communities, helping your constituents, managing the different things you’re going to be doing, and we feel your time is probably going to be better spent out in the community, rather than filling out reams and reams of paperwork.”
The audience during the teleconference meeting included city and county staff and elected officials who asked questions about whether certain projects would qualify for the program, with Manchin senior policy adviser Seth Gainer, Woods and Manchin communications adviser Andrew Robinson answering their questions after a roughly 20-minute presentation.
The meeting lasted about an hour, and Woods advised local elected officials listening in to begin talking with one another so they can pool resources and make sure their state lawmakers are informed of their needs when it comes time to allocate the state funds.
Further breaking down the $1.355 billion total COVID-19 relief package for the state, larger cities will receive a combined total of $168 million.
In addition to the flexible funding state and local governments will receive, the state also will receive funds that are targeted for specific issues, including COVID-19 testing, tracing and vaccinations, rural health and community health care centers.
The designations for municipal governments in the American Rescue Plan are based on the “entitlement” or “non-entitlement” designations that already exist in the State Community Development Block Grant Program, Gainer said.
Entitlement communities are those with 50,000 or more people in population and considered more urban areas, and non-entitlement communities are those with populations of fewer than 50,000 people, unless that city is considered to be a principal city of a metro area, according to the program’s website.
There are nine entitlement cities in West Virginia: Beckley, Charleston, Huntington, Martinsburg, Morgantown, Parkersburg, Vienna, Weirton and Wheeling. Those were the cities where Manchin and McCuskey hosted their informational meetings.
Non-entitlement cities and towns will have to wait for the state to distribute their shares of the COVID-19 relief funding, Robinson said.
West Virginia has 30 days from the time it receives the money to disburse the funds to non-entitlement cities and towns, as stated in the law and based on an advisory from the U.S. Treasury Department.
As a whole, the non-entitlement entities will receive $162 million, and county governments will receive a combined $348.1 million, Gainer said Monday.
There are six “buckets” that the money can be used for, Gainer said.
- Public health, meaning urgent COVID-19 response efforts, including preventing the virus’ spread.
- Offsetting economic effects of the pandemic, including economic stabilization for households and private businesses.
- Support for disadvantaged communities facing systemic public health and economic challenges, particularly those that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
- Replacing revenue lost in the public sector because of the pandemic.
- Providing premium pay for essential workers, including public employees, health care workers and others who have been working throughout the pandemic after being declared essential.
- Infrastructure, largely limited to sewer, water and broadband projects. The standards for those projects are in line with existing Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Federal Communications Commission standards, particularly those defining and addressing the needs of places underserved by broadband services.
While the needs for the funds might be immediate, the deadline by which governments must spend the money are less so. Governments have to commit the money they received to their projects by Dec. 21, 2024, and the money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026, Gainer said.
Staff members in the Auditor’s Office are preparing an online portal for local governments to set up communications with the state to receive any guidance they need to spend their money and keep up with the required reporting set up in the federal bill.
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law on March 11. The federal package will provide $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief throughout the country.