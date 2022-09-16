Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., listens to Competitive Power Ventures CEO Gary Lambert talk Friday in Charleston about his company’s plan to construct a $3 billion natural gas power plant in West Virginia that features carbon capture technology during a news conference.
A Maryland-based company on Friday announced plans to invest upwards of $3 billion to construct a natural gas power plant that utilizes carbon sequestration technology in West Virginia.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined Competitive Power Ventures CEO Gary Lambert in making the announcement at a news conference at The Marriott in Charleston. CPV, headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, is an energy producer of various sources, Lambert said.
While the project remains very much in the planning stages, Lambert forecast a timetable approaching 10 years before the plant is up and running, once permitting and construction are factored in. He also would not confirm the plant's proposed location, although a reporter mentioned Doddridge County as a site. Lambert neither confirmed nor denied that location.
Doddridge County already is home to an active natural gas industry, with a flowing supply and functioning transmission lines.
The plant would supply power to the PJM power grid, which coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and a dozen other states.
Manchin said the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which increases the federal tax credit for carbon capture, helped spur the announcement. The senator provided a key vote in that bill’s passage, which provides hundreds of millions of dollars for clean energy projects.
“We’ve got ourselves into an energy shortage in this country,” Manchin said. “This is a country that’s been so blessed with so many resources, it’s unbelievable.”
Manchin stressed energy independence and its relation to national security. He said the Biden administration at times seems to “be asking other countries to do what we wouldn’t do for ourselves,” in the form of buying oil for energy production.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration technology remains unproven on a commercial scale. According to The Associated Press, a study by researchers from the University of California, San Diego, found in late 2020 that more than 80% of nearly 40 projects that sought to commercialize carbon capture and storage ended in failure.
The process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide underground is expensive and yields a product with relatively low value. Researchers at the University of Utah forecast a 50% to 80% increase in electricity costs to pay for the process. Further, underground space for CO2 storage is uncertain and difficult to find in some regions of the United States and globally.
Lambert estimated that the construction phase of the project could supply 1,000 jobs, with perhaps another 1,000 looming once the plant is operational.
“I must say the reception in the state so far has been incredible,” Lambert said. “People are all lining up to try to get this project done and everybody wants to get it done quicker. But it is going to take us several years. We have a lot of studies to do and a lot of work to do.”
Bill Bissett, representing Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also banged the gong for fossil fuels.
“It’s past time we use our reserves at home,” he said.
Friday's announcement came about swiftly. Organizers notified the news media on Thursday, promising only news of a multi-billion-dollar investment. They then issued a news release Friday morning revealing only the topic of the presentation.
Friday’s announcement is the latest in a string of high-profile economic developments planned for the Mountain State, joining the GreenPower Motor Co. electric bus plant in South Charleston, the Nucor steel plant in Mason County, a Pure Watercraft electric boat factory in Brooke County and Berkshire Hathaway's plans in Jackson County to invest $500 million into a solar energy-powered aerospace plant.