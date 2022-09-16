Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Billion Dollar Investment
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., listens to Competitive Power Ventures CEO Gary Lambert talk Friday in Charleston about his company’s plan to construct a $3 billion natural gas power plant in West Virginia that features carbon capture technology during a news conference.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

A Maryland-based company on Friday announced plans to invest upwards of $3 billion to construct a natural gas power plant that utilizes carbon sequestration technology in West Virginia.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined Competitive Power Ventures CEO Gary Lambert in making the announcement at a news conference at The Marriott in Charleston. CPV, headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, is an energy producer of various sources, Lambert said.

