HUNTINGTON — After receiving messages of support following his resignation, former delegate John Mandt Jr. said Monday he would serve Cabell County if reelected to the West Virginia Legislature in the general election.
Mandt resigned from his seat in the 16th District of the House of Delegates late Saturday after screenshots surfaced of several Facebook chat messages that appear to be Mandt and others using anti-gay and anti-Muslim language while making disparaging remarks about other politicians. Mandt maintains that the messages were fabricated.
In a statement from House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Saturday night, Mandt said he also was suspending his campaign for reelection.
Mandt will still be placed on the general election ballot and, on Monday, said if reelected, he will serve because it is what his constituents want.
“Honestly, after all the support and phone calls and messages of people that were disappointed I resigned — I’ve got to take that into consideration,” Mandt said. “Hey, we all don’t agree on the same things. Things can be posted, fabricated and posted out-of-context to anybody and anyone.”
Mandt said he resigned so as to not be a distraction for his colleagues.
“Our leadership does not need to be put in a position to defend me because they are up for reelection and my colleagues don’t need to be distracted by this,” he said.
Mandt also said Monday that he has been made aware that more reportedly fabricated information might be coming out and that he would press charges if that happens.
In the meantime, someone will have to be appointed to serve the rest of Mandt’s term in the House. The Republican Executive Committee of the 16th Delegate District, which covers portions of Cabell and Lincoln counties, will have 15 days to submit names for nomination to the governor. The governor will have five days from the receipt of those names to make the appointment.
Terms of office for delegates elected in the Nov. 3 general election can begin on Dec. 1, once the elected delegate comes to the House chamber to take the oath of office.