A statement against the Fairness Act made by Delegate John Mandt Jr., R-Cabell, last week highlights the need to protect LGBTQ+ West Virginians from discrimination and misunderstanding of the LGBTQ+ community, Democratic lawmakers and other state leaders said Tuesday.
One day before the West Virginia Legislature convenes for its 60-day regular session, a group that included two of Mandt’s House colleagues said Mandt’s past use of homophobic slurs and a recent Facebook post show the need for lawmakers to learn more about LGBTQ discrimination and how it affects West Virginians.
The group additionally expressed frustration with Mandt using Black History Month as part of his message, saying his statement was an attempt to pit two marginalized groups of West Virginians against each other.
“We stand in unity, peace, love and solidarity,” said Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, who asked Mandt to pursue training in implicit bias and anti-racism. “Learn more about other cultures before adding to the infectious, contagious disease of hate and racism.”
Walker was joined by Delegate Cody Thompson, D-Randolph. Walker and Thompson are the only two openly LGBTQ+ lawmakers serving in the Legislature.
Walker, a direct care worker, came out as queer during Tuesday’s conference. She is the second openly LGBTQ+ woman to serve in the Legislature after former delegate Amanda Estep-Burton, who came out last year before she lost her reelection campaign in November.
Additionally, West Virginia NAACP Third Vice President Kayonta Hart, Huntington Pride President Ally Layman and Rabbi Robert Judd with B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington participated in Tuesday’s video conference hosted by Fairness West Virginia, which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in West Virginia.
The conference took place about a week after Mandt, R-Cabell, posted, and later deleted, a statement on Facebook denouncing the Fairness Act. Mandt is one of three delegates representing District 16, which includes parts of Cabell and Lincoln counties.
“Oftentimes evil cloaks itself in pleasant sounding terms, and that is exactly what the Fairness Act does,” Mandt said. “There is nothing fair about it.”
Mandt’s comments came in response to a tweet from Delegate Josh Higginbotham, R-Putnam, who announced on Jan. 31 his intention to introduce the Fairness Act in the House and sign on as the lead sponsor.
“As a conservative Republican & a Christian, I can tell you that it’s past time to add our LGBT+ friends & family to the Human Rights Act,” Higginbotham said in his tweet. “It’s time for the Mountain State to enter the 21st century by preventing discrimination in housing, employment, & public accommodations. West Virginia is changing; the Republican Party is changing. It’s time for our laws to reflect that change as well.”
During the 2020 legislative session Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, introduced the Fairness Act, but the bill didn’t advance past the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Former Senate president Mitch Carmichael said in February he wasn’t inclined to pursue the bill the same day that LGBTQ+ West Virginians rallied at the Capitol to garner support for the bill.
The bill would make it illegal for employers and property owners to fire or deny housing to people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Mandt called the bill a “wrongful appropriation of the civil rights movement to force a behavioral pattern into a legally protected class.”
On Monday, Thompson, Walker, and House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, released a statement calling for House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to take action for Mandt’s comments and revoke his committee assignments.
On Tuesday, Hanshaw, R-Clay, declined to comment on the Fairness Act or Mandt when the Gazette-Mail reached out for comment.
On Feb. 3, Hanshaw told the Associated Press, “I don’t know what I can say, beyond Delegate Mandt does have committee assignments.”
Layman, who lives in Mandt’s district, said the bill would be a step toward equality for LGBTQ+ West Virginians, who legally can be fired from their job because of their sexual orientation and gender identity. Layman said she’d been fired from a job before because of her appearance.
She asked for Mandt to show dignity and respect for LGBTQ+ people in West Virginia.
“We are not asking for special treatment,” said Layman, who manages Taps at Heritage in Huntington’s Heritage Station. “We are just asking to be treated like every other West Virginian. We’d like to be free from possible harassment or fear of folks turning down our business and not welcoming us and our families.”
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, represents District 16 with Mandt.
He said in a news release Tuesday that not passing the Fairness Act would hold back West Virginia in its pursuit of economic growth.
“In a state that is desperate for population growth for our infrastructure, business climate, and higher education system, we simply can’t afford to push people away,” Hornbuckle said. “Divisive policies, politics, and rhetoric are counterproductive to becoming a vibrant state that helps facilitate prosperity for all.”
Hart said it was “quite appalling” that Mandt invoked Black History Month in his statement.
In his statement, Mandt, third-generation owner of Stewart’s Hot Dogs, said “to even be discussing this topic during Black History Month does a disservice to those who legitimately fought to correct real discrimination against citizens with immutable traits like race.”
The work of the NAACP means to achieve rights for all people, and it is not the work of members of the NAACP to try to deny the rights of other people, Hart said.
“To use Black History Month and the civil rights movement as a means to divide the people of West Virginia is just incredible and unbelievable,” she said. “The whole work of the NAACP is to bring people together, to erase those lines that divide and have a movement that everyone has an opportunity to show what they can do without prejudice, without bias.”
In October 2020, Mandt resigned from the House after screenshots from a private Facebook chat showed him using homophobic slurs. He didn’t suspend his candidacy for reelection, and voters in Cabell and Lincoln counties reelected Mandt to a second term in office in November.
Mandt’s statement wasn’t the first occasion in which Thompson had to respond to homophobic comments made by one of his peers.
Thompson previously responded to former Republican delegate Eric Porterfield’s use of homophobic slurs during a committee meeting in 2019. Porterfield was not reelected in 2020.
“Now it seems like someone else has tried to take their place of spreading hurt and hate,” said Thompson, a teacher at Elkins High School.
In addition to fairness in housing and employment, he said West Virginia also needed to update its hate crime laws to include crimes committed against people who are LGBTQ+. He encouraged West Virginians to consider the power of their words.
“I hope everybody takes a moment to really think about the people in your life and the words you say, especially around children and your grandchildren,” Thompson said. “Because maybe one day they’ll be gay or be a lesbian or they might be transgender, and the words you say impact them in more ways than you’ll ever know. I just hope that we can move forward with love and peace.”