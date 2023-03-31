Not long after Manna Meal’s green and white food truck pulled onto the former Save-A-Lot store parking lot Thursday afternoon, people gathered, waiting.
Inside the 22-foot truck, a three-person staff prepared Styrofoam clam-shell containers with meatloaf, salad, fruit and bread.
“A how much for a meal?” a man asked as he walked onto the West Side parking lot.
His and the rest of the 200 meals the soup kitchen served that afternoon were free to anyone, no questions asked.
The soup kitchen, which serves more than 400 meals a day from St. John’s Episcopal Church, has started a “very slow and controlled rollout,” of the food truck, director Amy Wolfe said. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for the food truck is planned for Tuesday afternoon.
“We know there’s going to be a lot of kinks to work out along the way,” Wolfe said. “This is a brand-new initiative that we’re bringing to the city.”
The truck was purchased with federal American Rescue Plan money through the city of Charleston.
The city gave Manna Meal about $1 million in coronavirus relief funds to purchase and staff the food truck and to run the program for four years. It gave the organization an additional $230,000 to help restock food to meet increased demand caused by the pandemic.
The truck contains everything the staff will need to prepare meals, including an oven, tilt skillet, full-size commercial refrigerator, microwave and cold storage.
“We have the capabilities to cook inside,” Wolfe said. “We’re doing a lot of the prep and having it [partially] cooked. So we can basically just reheat things or throw stuff back on the grill for a minute.”
The soup kitchen plans to bring the food truck to 748 Virginia St. West, the parking lot of the former grocery store, three days a week. They’re still working out which days will work best.
The location is convenient for people who live in nearby public housing developments and is accessible by foot and by car, she said.
It’s the same place the organization regularly brings a mobile pantry to distribute nonperishable foods. Manna Meal started the mobile food pantry after the Family Dollar across the street was destroyed by fire in 2021.
Wolfe said the idea came after she heard a news reporter say that people who formerly shopped at the store could use the grocery delivery service Instacart. Wolfe knew people in the neighborhood couldn’t afford to do that.
Since then, the Family Dollar store has reopened, but the need persists.
“I’m thankful that communities have Dollar Generals and Family Dollars, but they don’t meet the nutritional value of a full-service grocery store for communities,” Wolfe said.
The first time out, Wolfe said, Manna Meal’s staff distributed 145 meals in under 45 minutes. That number increased a little more on each of the handful of times they’ve used it, she said.
On Thursday, about 200 meals had been distributed to people within about an hour and a half of the truck rolling onto the parking lot. Some people took more than one meal.
The addition of the food truck is timely for people like West Side resident Dwaine Goff, who stood in line Thursday for meatloaf.
“I have food, but it’s always nice to get it already cooked,” Goff said. “I eat a lot at the South Charleston Rec Center. They’ve got a thing down there — it’s $2 a meal. It’s not bad.”
Goff is retired and relies on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as food stamps, along with a pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
During the pandemic, the federal government provided recipients with emergency allotments of food stamp benefits, which are higher than the amount they typically get.
The emergency allotments ended in March, and SNAP benefits returned to their normal levels, which equals about $140 per individual recipient, based on income, assets and expenses, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said.
According to the DHHR, the minimum per individual was $95 a month during the pandemic, with a supplemental benefit of about $108 per individual or $199 per household on average.
Goff said he has been getting more than $200 each month in SNAP benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That number will drop to $40 per month.
“[I’ll eat] beans and potatoes,” Goff said, and laughed. “I’ve gotten kind of addicted to good meat, too.”
Wolfe said that, with the change in SNAP benefits, the past two weeks have been busy for the soup kitchen’s main location downtown. Wolfe has been out of the office recovering from surgery, but her staff members have told her more people are coming in to eat.
“We were prepared for that,” Wolfe said. “We know that we’re going to see a huge increase. And I think the longer it goes on that like, in April and May, we’re going to continue to see increases down the road.”
Meanwhile, the price of food increased by nearly 10% in 2022 and is predicted to increase 7.5% this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“That’s hard for people that are living paycheck to paycheck to figure out how they’re going to feed themselves and their families,” Wolfe said.
Goff said the increase in food prices scares him.
“I can always go to places like this, though, and get something to eat,” he said.
The food truck also will allow the organization to continue serving dinner twice a week, a practice that started with the pandemic in 2020.
Wolfe said serving the dinner meal is not part of the organization’s agreement with St. John’s. The church has recently started enforcing that agreement, meaning the organization must stop serving dinner.
Interim rector Chris Thompson said the church plans to renovate parts of the building.
“It’s really not that we told them to stop,” Thompson said. “The church had some certain needs that we needed to take care of. And when we begin the renovation process ... we’re not starting downstairs, we’re only starting upstairs, we’re going to need the building for a variety of different ways.”
Thompson said the renovation work shouldn’t affect the soup kitchen’s breakfast and lunch meals because contractors can start work after the early meal and can take their break during the lunch meal.
“So, we’re going to work with them,” he said. “We’re going to do our best to work around them and work with them, in terms of doing some of those things.”
Wolfe said Manna Meal plans to serve dinner on Wednesday and Saturday evenings outside the Giltinan Center, a homeless shelter on Leon Sullivan Way.
“We’re just fortunate enough that, instead of having to decrease or stop a service,” Wolfe said, “we have the ability to continue to meet the needs of our community.”