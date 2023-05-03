Altruism did not fuel Chuck Blair’s entry into politics. It was more like, uh, revenge.
An 18-year-old Blair, never one to dilly dally, was headed to his wedding rehearsal. He greeted his crying bride-to-be at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, on the west end of town.
Turned out that a town policeman had made an overt pass at her, which didn’t sit well with Blair, a high-strung sort whose late mother summed him up with an electrical analogy: “He was wired for 110 and runs on 220.”
Blair complained to the town’s mayor, who planned no disciplinary action against the officer. Although his romantic overture was boorish and ill-timed, the cop had only violated good taste, not the law.
“The mayor said, if you want to get rid of him, you can run for mayor and fire him if you want,” Blair recalled. “I said, ‘OK buddy.’ I knocked on every door.”
Of course, Blair won that 1975 election, as he has every other one since. Counting his two prior years on the Town Council, this year marks the 50th year Blair, 67, has been involved in East Bank’s city government. He will surpass the 50-year milestone solely as mayor with a win in the June 6 municipal election. He is running unopposed.
The officer had moved on before Blair could give him his walking papers. Blair was about to get moving himself.
Humble beginnings“We didn’t have a bunch,” Blair said, referring to his family’s financial situation. “My momma raised six of us and, if you wanted it, you worked. I had paper routes at an early age, mowed grass, shoveled snow ... anything to make a buck.”
His father died when Blair was 4. He gave everything he made to his mother, a state Capitol custodian. Those hardships gave Blair a determination to do better for his family.
Blair attended college at West Virginia State University, until his late father’s Social Security benefits ran out. He then worked two years in the insurance industry. He did well, even ranking high in sales, but the real break came with stair lifts.
A stair lift is a chair that eases a person with disabilities up and down stairs, on a nearby track. Ever the budding entrepreneur, Blair and a friend installed a few, providing Blair with enough capital to start a business. That put him in touch with the owner of Custom Home Elevator of West Virginia.
“What did I know about elevators?” Blair said. “Nothing. I just thought I could hustle a dollar.”
Ever the wisecracker, Blair uses a “dad” joke to expound on the industry. “Business is up and down, and you gotta watch for the jerks.”
The elevator company owner financed Blair’s acquisition. Later, he bought into a medical supply company, trading some of his elevator stake to the medical supply owners. As revenue from those businesses grew, Blair became a landlord.
The kid who used to pull a wagon full of Charleston Gazette newspapers at the age of 10 is wealthy now. He sold his elevator company a couple of years ago. He is semi-retired from medical supply.
His house by the Kanawha River is a showpiece. Huge glass panes make the front wall, offering a magnificent view of the water. The rest of the town is hanging on much better than neighboring Chelyan — NBA great Jerry West’s hometown — but it’s been a long time since its 1970s peak, when coal flowed. The 2020 census showed it with 820 residents.
Blair installed an elevator in West’s residence at The Greenbrier resort. He also did the CSX mansion and other properties. He is a go-getter, constantly fidgeting, jumping from topic to topic, story to story.
“He can’t sit still,” Town Council supporter Mickey Ramsey said. “Every once in a while, he’ll be in the middle of a sentence, talking, and just leave. He worries. He worries about elections, and he should. He touches base with the people he knows. Any new people in town, he tries to register them to vote.
“He always told me, ‘If you register somebody to vote, they’ll probably vote for you.’”
East Bank has held on as well as can be expected. Houses are mostly well kept. Streets are clean. But a Family Dollar and Town Hall are the only two structures on what was original East Bank High School land. A new building opened in 1970, but it closed as a high school in 1999. It is now a middle school.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Blair said. “I had someone tell me, ‘This house would be worth so much more if it was in Charleston.’ With all due respect, if I wanted to live in Charleston, I’d live in Charleston. This is home.”
Blair takes care of those close to him. One of his friends wrote an open letter to the town, detailing how Blair drove him to Baltimore in search of a cure for the man’s terminal illness. They didn’t receive the news they were looking for.
“We both cried all the way home,” Blair said.
The road can get roughPolitics can be competitive in East Bank.
The friend wrote the referenced letter amid the town’s controversial 2007 election. Blair and Gene Webb tied with 206 votes. A Town Council board of canvassers determined that eight disputed ballots should be counted, and six of those were for Blair.
The now-late Webb asked for a recount, then alleged that some of the disputed ballots had disappeared, still leaving Blair in the lead. Webb lost in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
In another hairy episode, a former police officer tased a resident in 2008 because she wanted to know what it felt like. She was fine. The incident unsurprisingly made news.
The town lost its beloved playground when the Kanawha County Board of Education took it for a bus garage more than a decade ago. Blair begged and pleaded, but to no avail.
For the most part, Blair has either run unopposed or won comfortably. He won by about 30 percent in 2019.
“Chuck has had challengers,” resident and Town Council member Gary Hughes said. “He’s been around so long, he knows the ins and outs of city government. He has a lot of connections. He’d give you the shirt off his back. He’ll do anything for you if he likes you.”
Hughes and Ramsey are former coaches and teachers at East Bank Junior High/Middle School. They are both staunch Blair allies.
Hughes lauds Blair for selling the town’s water tank and lines to West Virginia American Water. Although that utility and others in West Virginia continue to hike rates, Hughes said the town couldn’t afford the long-term expense.
East Bank also is working on a $13 million sewer grant and is ready to begin a $155,000 paving project soon.
“He must be doing something right, like I told him,” Ramsey said. “He doesn’t do it for recognition. He’s dedicated to this town. A lot of people don’t see the things he does in the background.”
Blair freely acknowledges two things: He takes all elections seriously — because he doesn’t like to lose — and he recruits people to run for the council who are friendly to his cause. He helped recruit the robust slate of 11 candidates for five seats in the June election.
“One time, I didn’t get all my people and I spent four years arguing,” Blair said. “You gotta have a team.”
As for Webb, Blair said, “He wasn’t a Chuck Blair fan. But that’s all right. Nobody died and left me king.”
Blair recalls one of his earliest stints as municipal judge, which he is by default. Someone making moonshine came before him, reminiscent of an Andy Griffith scene. The man pleaded guilty, leaving Blair with three or four gallons of moonshine as evidence. He called the Prosecutor’s Office for advice.
“I would suggest you flush it down the commode,” the unnamed prosecutor said, “and I’d also suggest you drink it first.”
Blair had designs on a bigger political career. He ran for the West Virginia House of Delegates four times in the 1980s, winning the primary one year and falling only 39 votes short in the general.
That loss cured the money- conscious Blair.
“I was going to use what I made from serving to pay the expenses,” he said. “I spent three months of my time, all my money, and now I gotta go back to work to pay all this off.”
He has been married for 40 years to second wife Sherry. They have a daughter, Morgan. In an ode to the do-better-than-I-got mantra, Blair bought her a Trans Am for her high school graduation.
Sherry’s used to the spousal nuisance of being married to a small-town mayor.
“In a big city, you can delegate,” he said. “In a small town, they call you on the phone and, if you don’t call them back, they end up at your door.”
