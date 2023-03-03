Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Problem gambling is all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits. At least one in 50 adults in West Virginia will experience problem gambling. It is also becoming an increasingly concerning issue among adolescents.

That is why the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling, dedicated March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

