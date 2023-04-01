Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

FAYETTEVILLE — The first Civil War Trails historic marker to honor the service of Jewish soldiers will be unveiled on Monday in Fayetteville, where, 161 years ago, 22 members of the 23rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry celebrated Passover with an improvised Seder feast.

An unveiling ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Love Hope Center for the Arts at 100 Rotan St., near the site where the 1862 Passover feast took place. Speakers will include Dr. Joseph Golden, secretary of Beckley's Temple Beth El, who will read from the diaries of soldiers who took part in the 1862 event, and Ennis Smith, director of destination development for the state Department of Tourism.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

