Marmet Elementary will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year and sometime thereafter will be demolished, its students joining those attending 3.5 miles away at Chesapeake Elementary.
The decision was finalized by a unanimous vote of the Kanawha County Board of Education following a public hearing held at Riverside High School's auditorium Monday evening.
According to a state-mandated report assembled by the county school district, over the last decade, Marmet Elementary's student population has decreased by 56 students and Chesapeake’s by 57.
Currently, Chesapeake Elementary utilizes about 28% of its building capacity, the report said, and 211 students are projected to attend the consolidated school at the beginning of 2024-2025.
The move is one of three "no-cost" consolidations up for vote by the board this week in light of a decade that's seen Kanawha County’s overall student enrollment decrease by 15.5%, or 4,362 students while maintaining more than 60 school buildings.
Kanawha County Superintendent Tom Williams equated that number to the loss of 500 positions and $29 million over the same timeframe as student population in a given district is directly tied to state funding provided to counties. As a whole, the county’s population decreased by 14,944 from 2010 through 2019.
"Kanawha County Schools has been very good about budgeting and we've been able to absorb large losses without cutting deeply into schools or programs, but we are at the point now where we cannot continue to cut positions without also consolidating schools," Williams said.
The 24,908 square foot Marmet Elementary building being vacated was constructed in 1937 and is said by county officials to be in "below average" condition due in large part to water damage.
"The main electrical switch gear when you walk into the basement usually has two inches of standing water, the main switch gear, electrical components and conduit has rusted out so we have water touching bare wires at this point," said Kanawha County Schools Executive Director of Facilities Andrew Crawford.
Superintendent Tom Williams estimated the issue would take $500,000 and 60 weeks to correct when factoring in the mold it has generated.
The receiving building, Chesapeake Elementary, is a 27,377-square-foot structure built in 1932 said to be in “average” condition.
Chesapeake features eight classrooms in the original section of the building that are not accessible for those with disabilities and there is only one handicap accessible restroom, located in the school’s clinic, according to the report, which also states that available special needs space in the newer section of the building is “adequate” and outlines no related renovations.
It is estimated the consolidation will save the county $651,376 annually in staff, maintenance and operating expenses while 5.5 professional and 4.5 service personnel jobs would be eliminated in the transition.
"When the staffing transfer process does begin, all staff across the county vote on whether to give seniority preference to those staff in the school being closed for any hiring that may be needed in the receiving school," Williams said.
Staffing decisions will not made until spring of 2024.
Former Marmet students could see their bus route duration increase by an estimated four minutes, according to the report, though some parents were skeptical.
Several impassioned local speakers raised issues during five minute allotments.
Those issues included lack of foresight by previous and current administration in keeping up with maintenance on the Marmet building, lack of financial creativity on the current board's side, a perceived better emergency response profile at the closing school and concern for special needs student teacher ratios.
"Chesapeake does not offer anything close to what Marmet offers. Marmet Fire Department and Police station right now are directly across from the school. Kanawha County Sheriff and West Virginia State Police are always in Marmet driving through multiple times daily," Well said.
"Marmet is closer to emergency evacuation routes and closer to hospitals... Children's health and well-being are more important than any amount of money you want to save."
"These kinds of resources are what Chesapeake has struggled with over the years," Patty McGrew added. "Great town, great people, but they've had challenges."
After the meeting, KCS Executive Director of Safety and Security Keith Vititoe said that by the time the school opens for the 2024-2025 school year, it will be one of 55 buildings that will feature intermittent patrol by a group of 10-12 retired law enforcement officers that will move between 55 county buildings that are currently without armed on site protection on a "random, rotating" basis. Those positions will be funded by an excess levy.
Vititoe also cited nearby presence of several nearby mutual aid participating detachments, including Marmet Police, as part of the school's security profile.
"I'm confident we'll still be able to get resources there quick," Vitatoe said.
Marmet pre-school special needs teacher Amy Berry said the consolidation represents more to her students than it might to others.
"We all know that money doesn't come from a turnip and the bottom line is the bottom line, but heart doesn't come from a turnip either. And you can't measure love and put it on a spread sheet," Berry said.
"We'll adapt to what we have to adapt to, but Marmet is the heart of that community. Everyone deserves to have a good heart in their community. We love those kids. When you work with special needs, it's important to have low numbers. That one-on-one [time] is essential to see that growth."
Parent Tiffany Dunigan, a mother of three, echoed Berry's concern.
"I'm honestly displeased because I feel like they don't care what we have to say the decision was already made before we came over here. My biggest is the classroom sizes of consolidating the two schools. I have a son...," Dunigan said, beginning to tear up. "And he already has an IEP to help him and I know when there's more children he's not going to get the help he needs."
Dunigan said she's now considering homeschooling her children.
McGrew said the move speaks to a larger trend and advocated for longer term thinking.
"Parents take their children where the resources are and if you keep draining us, how could we ever thrive?" McGrew said. "I say look at this beyond just a simple spread sheet beyond just a simple report or a brick that needs pointed and look at this as an investment in a viable community that desperately needs it."
"It's about investing in communities and keeping those pillars of communities alive. That is something that's dying on the east end of the county. State and county government drains our resources, sucks us dry and they send the money to Charleston and points west."
"Coal severance tax is a perfect example. All the coal is mined on this end, all of the tax money goes to the other end. We get virtually nothing, peanuts compared to places like Dunbar who I don't think has a lot of coal mines."
"It's pillaging the communities and taking away those pillars and those things that make a community, a community. It's a slow dismantling of the eastern end of Kanawha County and it's discouraging."
Before the meeting's end, board members reflected on their own personal experiences with the reality of consolidation and offered up apologies before ultimately voting unanimously to close the school.
"This is not a fun job for the board. Our county has lost a lot people we've lost a lot of students. The way our school aid formula works, you have to do these things," said board member Ryan White. "I agree community based schools are better, but legislature has not listened to our pleas to change that, so this is something we have to do."
A public hearing and subsequent vote on a proposal to close and repurpose Grandview Elementary and move its students into Marcy C. Snow West Side and Edgewood Elementaries is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. in the West Side Middle School Auditorium.
On Thursday, a proposal to close and demolish George C. Weimer Elementary and move its students into Alban and Bridgeview Elementaries will be considered and voted on at 6 p.m. in the St. Albans High auditorium.
