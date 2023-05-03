Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Marmet Elementary to close
Buy Now

Marmet Elementary will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year and sometime thereafter will be demolished, with its students joining those attending 3.5 miles away at Chesapeake Elementary. The decision was finalized by a unanimous vote of the Kanawha County Board of Education following a public hearing held at Riverside High School's auditorium Monday evening.

 Josh Ewers | Gazette-Mail

Marmet Elementary will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year and sometime thereafter will be demolished, its students joining those attending 3.5 miles away at Chesapeake Elementary.

The decision was finalized by a unanimous vote of the Kanawha County Board of Education following a public hearing held at Riverside High School's auditorium Monday evening.

Stories you might like

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you