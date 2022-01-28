The “next several days” could determine whether West Virginia is beginning to see the end of its current COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant, said Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, during Friday’s COVID-19 news briefing.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 this week have been higher than at any other point in the pandemic. The state is still reporting thousands of new cases a day — 4,668 on Friday — but as other areas are seeing decreases in case rates, state officials hope to see the same in West Virginia.
“It looks like we may be starting to plateau and starting to go over the coming down side, although that may be premature and we’ll see how that will unfold over the next several days,” Marsh said. “There’s always a delay between cases, with severe illnesses, and hospitalizations then deaths. It’s still really important that we try to protect ourselves in the most beneficial way.”
Active cases in the state totaled 17,098 on Friday, 427 fewer than Thursday. Deaths tied to COVID-19 hit 5,743 on Friday, with 46 of those reported overnight.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia dropped to 1,063 on Friday, 17 fewer than reported Thursday. Seventeen of those patients are children.
Of those hospitalized, 225 are in an intensive care unit — including four children — and 122 patients are receiving care on ventilators. Six of the patients on ventilators are children, the most reported since the state started posting that data.
Nearly 69% of people in the hospital are unvaccinated. That increases to 81% for people in the ICU and 89% for those on ventilators.
Marsh said the best thing people can do to protect themselves from the virus is by being fully vaccinated and boosted.
As of Friday, almost 56% of eligible West Virginians — 949,417 individuals — are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 9% — 153,611 people — report being partially vaccinated, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Nearly 40% of those who are fully vaccinated — 378,679 residents — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.