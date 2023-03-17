Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Christian Spears
Buy Now

Marshall University athletic director Christian Spears said he was “incredibly disappointed” in New York Times article that linked his son to a fatal shooting earlier this year.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall University athletic director Christian Spears said he was “incredibly disappointed” in a New York Times report that indicated his son was at the scene of a deadly shooting involving members of the Alabama men’s basketball program.

In an article published Wednesday, the Times said Kai Spears, a walk-on for the Crimson Tide, was a passenger in a car struck by bullets in crossfire in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 as people left bars along The Strip, a popular gathering spot for students near campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Recommended for you