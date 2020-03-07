Marshall fencing club seeks community involvement

HUNTINGTON — For members of the Marshall University Fencing Club, there is nothing more satisfying than stabbing someone (legally) with a metal object.
“For me, it’s just great fun,” instructor and associate professor E. Del Chrol said. “I constantly hear from people, ‘I didn’t realize that Marshall had fencing,’ and it’s not just a Marshall club; anyone in the community is allowed to participate.”
The club was reborn in 2013 after years of inactivity by Chrol and a student, who became aware of his professor’s background in fencing and made the push to get the program started again.
“We’ve been going ever since,” Chrol said.
The club meets at 8 p.m. Thursdays for about 90 minutes at the Marshall Recreation Center, and is billed as perfect for beginners of any size, shape or skill level. For members of The Rec, class is free and all equipment is provided.
“You don’t have to be a particular body type or conditioning level to do it,” Chrol said. “There are strategies that work regardless of your size and training level, you can adapt the sport to how you yourself want to fence.”
Aside from being an activity that nearly anyone age 15 and up can participate in, the sport is also a workout for the mind, or “physical chess,” Chrol said.
“You know what you know how to do, and you know, basically, what other people know how to do, and figuring out how to navigate that difference is exciting,” he said. “There are also benefits as there are in any kind of martial art, the discipline, the training, that can also be really fun.”
For Scott Cooper, fencing club president, the sport is extremely rewarding.
“I really like the adrenaline rush, when you work really hard at fencing and you’re finally able to win your first match or get your first point on someone you have not defeated before, the adrenaline is really something,” Cooper said. “It’s also a good way to work off energy or any stress or frustration you have.”
Although the club is seeking new members from all walks of life, fencing club treasurer Jacquelyn Sizemore said she would love to see more women participate in the sport.
“It’s so much fun, and there are so many people here that are so nice and welcoming, and it’s a good environment for beginners,” she said. “A lot of times, you go into a new club or something and everyone has been doing it for years and it’s intimidating, but not here.”
Chrol said that friendly atmosphere is one of the main draws of the club.
“In other sports that are really competitive, people can be jerks,” Chrol said. “But here, it’s very good-natured, and everyone is learning from each other.”
Beginners can begin “fighting” during their second week of class, and experienced members will have the option to attend more advanced meetings on Tuesday evenings.
For those interested in obtaining a Recreation Center membership, information on rates and eligibility can be found at www.marshall.edu/campusrec/memberships/rates.