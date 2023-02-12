HUNTINGTON — One person’s artwork will be featured in an exhibit celebrating Huntington’s Black history.
The Honor Huntington Sculpture Exhibition is inviting students and community members to celebrate the past, present and future by designing a sculpture that illustrates what Appalachian Black history means to them.
A student-led public relations group at Marshall University, Radiant Communications Agency, will host the exhibit as part of its Honor Huntington campaign.
The campaign works in collaboration with the Huntington Area Convention & Tourism Bureau to create awareness of the diverse history in the city.
“We are asking artists to create a sculpture that illustrates what their perception of Huntington’s Black history is,” Kayden Fox, lead creative for the Radiant Communications Agency, said. “We welcome people of all backgrounds to participate in a way that resonates with them, whether that is their own experiences as a Black Huntingtonian or as an ally who does not identify as Black.”
Submissions will be judged by a diversity committee that will choose which design should be produced into markers placed around Huntington with the artist’s name. The winner will also receive $250. Entries and artist statements are due by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 22. Pieces need to be delivered by Feb. 24 to the Old Birke Art Gallery, located in Smith Hall at 1625 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
Sculptures cannot be larger than 16 x 16 x 20 inches. Artists can use any medium to create their piece, including ceramics, clay, paper, wood, metal or other items.
“Our hope is to incorporate the winning design into professionally produced markers around Huntington as part of our initiative to educate the community about Black landmarks with great significance and historical value,” Radiant Communications Agency Director Joelle Williams said. “From its conception, Huntington was built into a diverse and successful city by the Black community. We want to leave an impact in the city that its citizens can be proud of, and that draws people from across Appalachian to visit.”