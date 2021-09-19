WEST LOGAN — Kenny Jude hopes his new martial arts classes in West Logan do for his students what they did for him when he was younger.
In late May, Jude launched Logan Taekwondo, where he hosts classes on the Korean martial art twice a week in the space occupied by Logan Yoga and Fitness at Country Roads Development in West Logan. Jude got the idea after his fiancé, Kayla Marcum, began hosting Zumba classes in the same space.
Jude began his own journey with taekwondo when he was about 10 years old after getting bullied in school.
“I was getting bullied in school and my parents wanted me to have something to learn some self-defense with and to help get control of my temper,” Jude said. “In order to do that, they actually found taekwondo, which was in Logan at the time where I found my teacher, and it became an excellent outlet to get my frustration out when we sparred. It became a way to have a little bit of pride in myself, to not have a lack of self-confidence. It gave me confidence.
“Everyone else was basketball players or football players, but I’d go walk around the school saying that I was ninja,” Jude quipped. “You know, I was just a young kid who had found his own thing and a passion for something that was so special to me, and I instantly just fell in love with it.”
Jude continued his taekwondo journey until he earned the level of a black belt. Later, he obtained permission to begin hosting his own classes, but held off until this year due to his college schedule.
Now, with classes in full swing, Jude says he hopes his students take from it what he did years ago.
“I have just constantly prayed to God that this would be a blessing to others just like it was to me when I was little,” Jude said. “I just want to help people, give them something to be confident about, something just to be confident in, to help them learn self-control, to help them get better memory, to help them learn discipline and respect to other people and themselves. I just want this to be the blessing to everyone else that it was to me when I was younger.”
All three of the first of Jude’s students to test recently — Kristin Ferguson, Camden Moore and Kayla Marcum — passed and were able to achieve a higher rank. Jude administered the test while his old instructor, Jack Ferrell — whom he refers to as “Master Ferrell” — judged the test.
Jude said he is proud of the three students for successfully ranking up from a white belt to a yellow, or gold, belt.
“I don’t want to talk on me, myself, too much on this, but I do have a little bit of pride as a teacher to see that I successfully taught and helped some people,” Jude said, “but I’m also so proud of each one of them more than anything. They’ve all constantly showed up and put in the work and they followed all the rules. They bowed to show respect, and most of all, they showed respect to themselves, really pushing through the hard days and learning all the material.
"It’s a lot of physical, but it’s so much more than just physical, and the fact that they’ve went through it and successfully ranked up and, in my personal opinion, did it so well, it’s something to be proud of and it’s something I’m proud of them for,” he said.
Jude hosts classes for Logan Taekwondo from 5-6 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. Prices are $50 a month per student. The first month is $80 to cover the purchase of a uniform.
Jude said anyone interested in taking the classes may message him on Facebook, visit the Logan Taekwondo Facebook page, or come to one of the classes. If someone does the latter, Jude asks to show up a little early.
“If someone does want to join, I want them to know that they can expect so much more than just physical work,” Jude said. “The forms that you have to learn is a test mentally. The balance that you can obtain from it, the respect that you have for yourself, the way it disciplines you.
"It teaches you to have self-control, to have some self-worth, and it’s amazing what a confidence builder it is as well. There’s so much more to taekwondo and probably martial arts in general that people don’t recognize.”