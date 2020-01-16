Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission celebration

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission will have its annual commemoration and celebration of the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at Asbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth St. This year’s theme is: “The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now.”
The Ecumenical Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will feature Jennifer Wells, WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition Executive Director as the keynote speaker. The Symbolic March at noon will proceed to the north steps of the State Capitol Complex for a bell-ringing ceremony at 12:30 p.m. The Unity Reception will follow immediately at the West Virginia Culture Center.
The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission will present the following awards:
n The Governor’s Living the Dream Award: Angela Gray
n Sharing of Self Award: Teresa Brown
n Scholarship Award: Sho’Monique Hankins
n Human and Civil rights Award: the Rev. Jeff Biddle Jr.
Advocate of Peace Award: the Rev. Clifford Rawls.
These events are free. For more information, contact the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs at 304-356-2023.