Nucor, a North Carolina-based company that announced plans to build a new steel mill in Apple Grove, W.Va., presents Mason County Schools Superintendent Keith Burdette and Mason County Board of Education President Dale Shobe with a $1 million donation to Mason County Schools in January 2022.
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Thanks to a $1 million donation from Nucor Corp., Mason County Schools is making a major investment to upgrade the security systems in all schools.
“The board voted to spend $947,236.39 for the purchase and installation of state-of-the-art security cameras,” said Mason County Schools Superintendent Keith Burdette. “These items are currently being installed in all 12 schools.”
In January 2022, the North Carolina-based Nucor Corp. announced its plans to build a new steel mill in Apple Grove and donated $1 million to the school system. The company put no restrictions on the school system on how it could use the funds.
For an entire year, the Mason County Board of Education discussed ideas, looked at its 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan for 2020 to 2030, listened to each school’s local school improvement council (LSIC) groups and sought community input during several public meetings before making its decision.
Burdette says the new security cameras will expand the capability of the school system to keep students and staff safe.
“The new cameras are being installed by Advantage Technology and have higher resolution, expanded storage and other features that will enhance our security,” he said.
Burdette said there are already security cameras in all 12 county schools, but many needed upgrades and were aging.
“The existing cameras were installed over a period of several years, so there are variations in the age and systems,” he said. “We are grateful to Nucor West Virginia for their generous contribution that provides greater protection for all students and staff.”
The school system is now left with $52,763.61 of the donation.
“I anticipate the remaining funds will also go toward additional school security features, but no decision has been made at this time” Burdette added.
The Mason County Board of Education conducts its regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month beginning at 6 p.m. in the meeting room at 1 Education Lane in Point Pleasant.
