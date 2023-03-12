Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Nucor donation to Mason County Schools photo

Nucor, a North Carolina-based company that announced plans to build a new steel mill in Apple Grove, W.Va., presents Mason County Schools Superintendent Keith Burdette and Mason County Board of Education President Dale Shobe with a $1 million donation to Mason County Schools in January 2022.

 Courtesy of Nucor Corp.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Thanks to a $1 million donation from Nucor Corp., Mason County Schools is making a major investment to upgrade the security systems in all schools.

“The board voted to spend $947,236.39 for the purchase and installation of state-of-the-art security cameras,” said Mason County Schools Superintendent Keith Burdette. “These items are currently being installed in all 12 schools.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

