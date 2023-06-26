Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston’s city website tells the genesis of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

“At age 13, Nelson Jones mentioned the idea of a sternwheel race to his surrogate mother, Henny Cook, executive secretary to then-Mayor John Hutchinson. Cook encouraged him to present the idea to the Mayor,” according to the website. “On Sept. 5, 1971, Jones corralled five sternwheelers and launched the Regatta. Thousands lined the banks to watch the majestic sternwheelers parade up and down the river.”

Stories you might like

Greg Stone can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone

@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you