Charleston’s city website tells the genesis of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.
“At age 13, Nelson Jones mentioned the idea of a sternwheel race to his surrogate mother, Henny Cook, executive secretary to then-Mayor John Hutchinson. Cook encouraged him to present the idea to the Mayor,” according to the website. “On Sept. 5, 1971, Jones corralled five sternwheelers and launched the Regatta. Thousands lined the banks to watch the majestic sternwheelers parade up and down the river.”
From there, the beast grew and morphed into as much or more a music festival as anything else. From those humble beginnings to throngs of crowds packing Kanawha Boulevard to hear the Beach Boys and the like, the Regatta grew too big for its sponsors to fund.
It died in 2009, a peaceful, and what people thought to be permanent, death until last year, when the city brought it back to mass applause. Mayor Amy Goodwin said it generated an economic impact of $31 million, eclipsing anything similar in the previous 10 years.
“We knew it was going to be successful,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said. “We didn’t realize how successful it was going to be. We were very fortunate. Mother Nature was good to us.”
This year’s Regatta starts Friday with rock band Better Than Ezra as the headline act at 8 p.m. The group reached its popularity in the 1990s, known best for its 1995 smash single, “Good.”
Before Better Than Ezra takes the stage, The Crunch kicks things off at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks are at 9:40 p.m.
Flo Rida on Saturday, Kool and the Gang on Sunday and Jo Dee Messina on Monday are other headliners filling the long weekend with a variety of music. The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will headline Tuesday ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks.
For a full schedule of Regatta events, go to charleston regatta.com/schedule/.
Goodwin said a few tweaks have been made to the operational side of things but the average person shouldn’t notice. The stage will remain in the approximate place it was last year, she said, to improve pedestrian flow and put some distance between it and the kid-friendly amusement rides on the other end of the Boulevard.
Another family attraction is Magic Island, which will feature free activities for children.
“We’re going to use all of Magic Island and the skate park,” said Goodwin, referring to fenced-in facility under the interstate and across from Magic Island.
The mayor said few Charlestonians held back in asking for the Regatta’s return.
“When I was campaigning, the first or second thing people would say to me — and I knocked on thousands of doors — every other third door would be ‘Bring back the Regatta,’” Goodwin said.
People don’t mind the time change from near Labor Day to the Fourth of July, last year’s turnout proved. In addition, Goodwin said, COVID is for now banished in the public perception.
“There was a big bonus to bring it right back after COVID,” Goodwin said. “Folks were wanting to be out doing anything. We took for granted a lot of things that we lost during COVID.”
She said the sternwheel count is up from 20 to 27 and the number of vendors is up as well. Incremental growth does not mean the festival will mushroom again, she said. There are probably fewer sponsors than ever willing to bankroll big legacy acts such as Willie Nelson and Jefferson Starship.
“We didn’t want to start the Regatta just to have it for a year or two,” Goodwin said. “We wanted it to be sustainable. Under my watch, it’s not going to be more than four days.”
At least two Capitol Street restaurateurs are looking forward to the event.
“I’m excited,” said Faith Cobb, 23, a manager at Adelphia on Capitol Street. “It brings in a lot of new business, a lot of new people from out of town.”
She said this year has been especially busy for the restaurant, from frequent downtown activities to COVID’s wane.
“We’re doing good, down here anyway, from what I know,” Cobb said.
Veteran pizza master Joe Graziano, of Graziano’s Pizza on Capitol Street, said the Regatta will never represent what it once did, “but anything’s better than nothing.”
“It helps some,” he said. “It’s not a deal maker nor it is it a deal breaker.”
