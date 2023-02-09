Toughness, determination and Scott Elliott are all old buddies.
From his years in the military. From the 22 years he spent as a Dunbar police officer. From the day he blew his arm off coming back from a hunting trip.
Elliott, 56, had been hunting with two friends at Kanawha State Forest on Nov. 27, 2020, when his rifle slid from between the two front seats of a side-by-side ATV. It landed on the gas pedal. Elliott reached down with his right hand. Boom.
He either touched the trigger with his hand, or the jostling caused the safety to disengage and the gun to fire.
“Is everybody OK?” he asked his friends. One had gotten hit with a piece of bone from Elliott’s arm, burning him. Another said he couldn’t hear. Then all three saw the real crisis.
Elliott’s arm dangled. The former U.S. Army X-ray technician and Air National Guard medic knew he would bleed out if his friends didn’t jump to action. Shoelaces, belts, anything you’ve got to make a tourniquet, he said. Someone came up with a strap used to ratchet things in place. It saved Elliott’s life, but not his arm.
One would think such a traumatic, life-altering injury would leave Elliott scarred, but he downplays it. He said it’s no different than what he saw as an X-ray technician in 1991, during the Persian Gulf War.
“Military and police work have hardened me,” he said Wednesday from Dunbar City Hall.
The right arm left Elliott’s life on a Friday. By Tuesday, the Dunbar mayor-elect entered his office, not officially, but to get used to the surroundings. A battered but unbowed Elliott took office in January 2021 with a chief mission — clean up the town he has always called home.
“I’m a Dunbar boy,” he said. “I grew up in Dunbar. What a great place to be, working for the same city I grew up in.”
In the Army, a base in Savannah, Georgia, served as one of Elliott’s assignments. He loved the ocean, he thought, but never longs for it now.
“You don’t realize the smells and feels you have until you get back here,” he said.
Elliott spent 22 years as a Dunbar policeman and another four with the town’s Public Works Department. As the years wore on, he couldn’t help but notice dilapidation of the town’s housing stock.
Like the rest of the Kanawha Valley, Dunbar is marked by older, empty houses. Some owners die; some move away, failing to pay property taxes. At a certain juncture, the property is put up for sale by the State Auditor’s Office. County sheriff’s offices used to do this. This spring marks the first time the auditor will take the reins, under new legislation.
Properties sold for delinquent taxes are a constant problem. It often is out-of-state speculators who snatch them up, Elliott said, for relative peanuts. They don’t want to invest anything in the house but expect the city to give them a green light to rent. So the house sits empty until that person gives it up for delinquent taxes. Rinse and repeat.
Elliott has identified 105 unoccupied Dunbar houses and has succeeded in bringing down 36. That includes condemnation, tax sale acquisitions, property owners donating the house — however it can be done.
“I want to get Dunbar back to where it was,” said Elliott, who lives across the street from the house in which he grew up. “Where you talk to your neighbors and don’t have to worry about them stealing you blind.”
So far, his efforts have not been well funded. While the nearby cities of St. Albans and Nitro have received $540,000 and $350,000, respectively, in Division of Environmental Protection grants, Dunbar has gotten ... $5,000. The grants are expressly for tearing down rundown houses.
Elliott said he has been lobbying state Auditor JB McCuskey, who pushed for the grants.
So many empty houses invite homeless people to set up residence, Elliott said. An abandoned church turned into a nightmare when squatters trashed it. It has been torn down.
“I was in the basement of that building before they tore it down,” said neighbor Mark Armstrong, 60. “The odor was awful.”
Two houses on Grosscup Avenue await the wrecking ball, Elliott said, as soon as the state holds its tax sale and the city can grab them. Two more on Dunbar Avenue, the main east-west drag through town, are half torn down. The city’s demolition equipment came up lame. The machines are being repaired.
A house on West Virginia Avenue caught fire last February. Elliott said it sat vacant until December because the bank that held the loan claimed it still viable. It finally came down in December.
“I found some guy sound asleep in a building out back,” Elliott said. “I said, ‘Don’t you know this place is on fire?’ We brought him out, he packed up, but came by to stay a couple more times.”
Georgia Shafer, 88, lives beside the lot. She is Elliott’s biggest cheerleader.
“I’m for anything he can do to help this town,” she said. “I’ve been here 61 years now.”