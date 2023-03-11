Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A public memorial service for former state Supreme Court Justice Larry Starcher will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in Fitzsimmons Event Hall at West Virginia University College of Law in Morgantown.

Speakers will include former state Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman, Senior Status Circuit Judge Robert Stone, attorney and former Morgantown Mayor William Byrne, WVU law professor Charles DiSalvo, former Assistant Attorney General Tom Rodd, former Monongalia County Chief Probation Officer Phyllis Steward Brown, and attorneys Katherine “Kitty” Dooley of Charleston and Joe Long of Bluefield.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

