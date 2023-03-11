A public memorial service for former state Supreme Court Justice Larry Starcher will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in Fitzsimmons Event Hall at West Virginia University College of Law in Morgantown.
Speakers will include former state Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman, Senior Status Circuit Judge Robert Stone, attorney and former Morgantown Mayor William Byrne, WVU law professor Charles DiSalvo, former Assistant Attorney General Tom Rodd, former Monongalia County Chief Probation Officer Phyllis Steward Brown, and attorneys Katherine “Kitty” Dooley of Charleston and Joe Long of Bluefield.
Starcher, who retired from the state Supreme Court in 2008 after 12 years of service, died Dec. 24 at age 80.
A native of Calhoun County, Starcher was raised in Spencer in neighboring Roane County. He earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from WVU, and worked as a private lawyer and directed the North Central West Virginia Legal Aid Society before being elected a Monongalia County Circuit Judge, a position he held for 20 years, 18 of them as chief judge.
After retiring from the Supreme Court, Starcher worked as a senior status judge by appointment and was an adjunct lecturer at the WVU College of Law until 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Wiles Starcher; daughters, Mollianne Starcher Hamilton and Amy Starcher Muchnok; and son, Larry Victor Starcher II.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.