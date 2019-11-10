Menus: Nov. 10, 2019

Kanawha school menu

Week of Nov. 11-15

Monday

Veteran’s Day — No school

Tuesday

Parent/teacher conference — No students

Wednesday

Breakfast — Breakfast slider, assorted cereal, assorted fruit, juice/milk

Lunch — Chicken fettuccine Alfredo, stuffed garlic breadstick, honey-glazed carrot coins, Caesar salad with grape tomatoes, fresh orange wedges, garden/fruit bar, milk

Thursday

Breakfast — Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, assorted cereal, fruit, juice/milk

Lunch — Bacon cheeseburger on pretzel bun, shoestring French fries, lettuce/tomato/sliced onions, baked beans, sliced peaches, garden/fruit bar, milk

Friday

Breakfast — Oatmeal bar, yogurt, assorted cereal, fruit, juice/milk

Lunch — Thanksgiving lunch — Oven-roasted turkey, whole grain roll, cornbread stuffing, pumpkin pie with topping, applesauce, garden/fruit bar, milk

Putnam school menu

Week of Nov. 11-15

Monday

Veterans Day — No school

Tuesday

Breakfast — Toast, oatmeal, fruit, juice/milk

Lunch — Hot dog with sauce, cole slaw, crinkle cut fries, carrot sticks with dip, strawberry cup, fruit cocktail, salad/fruit bar, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast — Breakfast bites, fruit, juice/milk

Lunch — Grilled cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, cucumbers with dip, sliced apples, frozen juice bar, Goldfish crackers, salad/fruit bar, milk

Thursday

Breakfast — French toast sticks, fruit, juice/milk

Lunch — Pork barbecue on a bun, cole slaw, quick baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, fresh grapes, cheese stick, salad/fruit bar, milk

Friday

Breakfast — MVP Breakfast, assorted cereal, fruit, juice/milk

Lunch — School-made pepperoni roll, Caesar salad with croutons, steamed corn, fresh kiwi, sliced peaches, salad/fruit bar, milk

Boone school menu

Week of Nov. 11-15

Monday

Veterans Day — No school

Tuesday

Breakfast — Bacon and egg biscuit, cereal, juice/milk

Lunch — Mini corn dogs, steamed corn, oven fries, ice cream cup, garden/fruit bar, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast — Birthday mini pancakes, cereal, juice/milk

Lunch — Pepperoni French bread pizza, Caesar salad with croutons, honey coin carrots, garden/fruit bar, milk

Thursday

Breakfast — Pop-Tart, Strawberry Go-Big Yogurt, cereal, juice/milk

Lunch — Turkey and dressing, school-made roll, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, Caesar salad with croutons, pumpkin pie with topping, garden/fruit bar, milk

Friday

Breakfast — MVP Doughnut, cheese stick, cereal, juice/milk

Lunch — Chicken nuggets, oven fries, Caesar salad with croutons, Cheddar Gold Fish, garden/fruit bar, milk

