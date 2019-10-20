Menus: Oct. 20, 2019

Kanawha school menu
Week of Oct. 21-25
Monday
Breakfast — Sausage biscuit, assorted cereal, assorted fruit, juice/milk
Lunch — Corn dog, glazed carrots, emoticon fries, fresh garden salad with tomatoes, pineapple tidbits, garden/fruit bar, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast — MVP Breakfast, yogurt, assorted cereal, assorted fruit, juice/milk
Lunch — Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole grain roll, spinach salad with croutons, garden/fruit bar, milk
Wednesday
No school, Faculty Senate
Thursday
Breakfast — Scrambled eggs and whole wheat toast, assorted cereal, fruit, juice/milk
Lunch — Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, steamed sweet corn, Mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie, garden/fruit bar, milk
Friday
Breakfast — Yogurt, banana muffin, assorted cereal, fruit, juice/milk
Lunch — Cheeseburger on whole grain pretzel bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, fresh apple wedges, garden/fruit bar, milk
Putnam school menu
Week of Oct. 21-25
Monday
Breakfast — Blueberry muffin, assorted cereal, fruit, juice/milk
Lunch — Chicken and noodles, steamed broccoli, celery sticks with WOW butter, applesauce, breadstick, salad/fruit bar, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast — Chicken and biscuit, fruit, juice/milk
Lunch — Hamburger on a pretzel bun, lettuce/tomato/cheese, crinkle cut fries, pineapple tidbits, salad/fruit bar, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast — Pumpkin breakfast bread, fruit, juice/milk
Lunch — Beef crunchy tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, corn/Spanish rice, Mandarin oranges, cheese Doritos with salsa, salad/fruit bar, milk
Thursday
Breakfast — Mini waffles, fruit, juice/milk
Lunch — Stuffed crust pizza, Caesar salad with croutons, steamed carrots, cucumbers with dip, Jell-O withfruit mix, salad/fruit bar, milk
Friday
Breakfast — Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice/milk
Lunch — Breaded chicken strips, baked beans, strawberries and bananas, biscuit, salad/fruit bar, milk
Boone school menu
Week of Oct. 21-25
Monday
Breakfast — Bacon and egg biscuit, cereal, juice/milk
Lunch — Meatballs in marinara, macaroni and cheese, snow peas, Snickerdoodle cookie, garden/fruit bar, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast — Waffles, Grab & Go mini waffles, cereal, juice/milk
Lunch — Cook’s Choice Day, garden/fruit bar, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast — Honeybun, cereal, juice/milk
Lunch — Breaded chicken sandwich, choice of toppings/sauce, oven fries, baked beans, garden/fruit bar, milk
Thursday
Breakfast — Breakfast bread, cereal, juice/milk
Lunch — Chicken Parmesan, Penne with marinara, steamed broccoli, birthday cake, garden/fruit bar, milk
Friday
Breakfast — Pancake on a stick, cereal, juice/milk
Lunch — Pepperoni and cheese roll, marinara cup/peppers, Caesar salad with croutons, honey coin carrots, garden/fruit bar, milk