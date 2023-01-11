Million dollar lottery ticket sold in South Charleston By MAGGIE SUSA msusa@hdmediallc.com Maggie Susa Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston.The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier was not purchased.The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.Tuesday’s numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball was 9. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, because there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion after no jackpot winner on Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases non-jackpot prizes.Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maggie Susa Follow Maggie Susa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesBlenko adds a new color, retires two othersDairy Winkle restaurant a 'total loss' after fireWV Legislature begins 60-day regular session WednesdayGazette-Mail editorial: No, 87,000 new IRS agents aren't coming for youWV Secretary of State Warner to seek Governor's Office in 2024The Food Guy: Charleston Restaurant Week returns for 10th anniversaryState legislative energy panel takes dim view of community solar despite promises of energy savings, economic growthBoys basketball: George Washington escapes Huntington in 86-83 double OT thrillerState audit recommends guarding against Managed Timberland Program and carbon offset agreement double-dippingFiesta Dinnerware announces new color for 2023 See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 11, 2023 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.