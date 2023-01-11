Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston.

The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier was not purchased.

Recommended for you