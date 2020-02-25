Milton floodwall meeting scheduled for Tuesday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Milton will offer an informational meeting from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Milton City Hall on the construction of a floodwall in Milton.
Corps representatives will be available to discuss the project, answer questions and listen to any concerns.
The Lower Mud River Flood Risk Management Project aims to provide flood risk reduction and management to the residences and businesses of Milton. The project is designed to significantly reduce flood risk for most of Milton by constructing an earthen levee to provide protection to over 600 structures, including residences and businesses.
The Corps of Engineers executed a Project Partnership Agreement with the City of Milton and the State of West Virginia on Jan. 3, 2020. This agreement established a Federal and non-Federal partnership that will fund the design, construction, and future operations and maintenance of the project. During the design phase the team will determine the best alignments for the earthen levee and the relocated Mud River channel. The Corps will look at the best way to minimize disturbance to homes and businesses near the project while maximizing flood risk reduction benefits for the town.
For more information, contact the Public Affairs Office at 304-399-5353.