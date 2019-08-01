Missing Fairmont child found in Texas

U.S. Marshals found a 4-year-old girl, who had been reportedly abducted from her Fairmont home, in Texas on Thursday, West Virginia State Police said in a news release.
Gracelynn June Scritchfield was last seen on July 6 at her Husky Highway home when her father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III, 25, of Monongah, picked her up, but never returned her.
An Amber Alert was issued for the pair.
A news release from the U.S. Marshals Office said the two were found in Pecos, Texas. Hetrick was taken into custody.