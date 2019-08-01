You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Missing Fairmont child found in Texas

U.S. Marshals found a 4-year-old girl, who had been reportedly abducted from her Fairmont home, in Texas on Thursday, West Virginia State Police said in a news release. 

Gracelynn June Scritchfield was last seen on July 6 at her Husky Highway home when her father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III, 25, of Monongah, picked her up, but never returned her. 

An Amber Alert was issued for the pair.

A news release from the U.S. Marshals Office said the two were found in Pecos, Texas. Hetrick was taken into custody. 

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 1, 2019

Albright, Nancie - 11 a.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Parkersburg.

Blake, David - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods. 

Carroll, Marilyn - 8 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Craigo, Betty - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Cumpston, Barbara - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Harper III, Charles - 7 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Hudson, Geraldine - 1 p.m., Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Jones, Robert - 11 a.m., Davis Funeral Home, Clarksburg.

Legg, Michael - 7 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Moore, Parker - Noon, Bible Center Church, South Charleston.

Nida, Beverly - 6 p.m.,  Elizabeth Baptist Church, Charleston.

Roberts Sr., Harley - 1 p.m., Sumerco Church of God. 

Snodgrass, Jane - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. 

Thomas, Marvin - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.