The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia will be featured on a new 5-ounce chip bag from West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer, Mister Bee Potato Chips out of Parkersburg.
Leaders from Mister Bee, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, West Virginia Hive, New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau and guests will unveil the new chip bag design tomorrow during the Bridge Day festival at 10 a.m. on the southern end of the bridge.
To represent the height of the bridge in feet above the New River, 876 one-ounce bags of Mister Bee chips will be handed out for free during the festival.
Mary Anne Ketelsen, president of Mister Bee, said the new chip bags will be available soon in local retail outlets throughout southern West Virginia and the Mountain State.
Ketelsen said the idea resonated and the company is indebted to New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, West Virginia Hive, Convention and Visitors Bureau and Bridge Day planners for this opportunity.
Mister Bee Potato Chips was started in 1951 and is one of the most popular snacks in the Mountain State. It was voted “Best West Virginia-Made Food Product” in 2021 by the readers of West Virginia Living magazine. The woman-owned, small business is fully modernized. It expanded its market research and grew from 20 to 80 employees in the past two years.
“This success story is a prime example of how the entrepreneurial ecosystem we have built in southern West Virginia can add value to long-standing businesses as well as new start-ups and early-stage businesses seeking to grow or pivot,” said Judy Moore, deputy director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and executive director of the West Virginia Hive.