Mister Bee Potato Chips will feature the New River Gorge region on a bag of chips handed out at Bridge Day.

 Courtesy photo

The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia will be featured on a new 5-ounce chip bag from West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer, Mister Bee Potato Chips out of Parkersburg.

Leaders from Mister Bee, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, West Virginia Hive, New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau and guests will unveil the new chip bag design tomorrow during the Bridge Day festival at 10 a.m. on the southern end of the bridge.

