MLK Jr. "Living the Dream" Awards nominations sought

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission is seeking nominations of individuals and organizations for the 2020 “Living the Dream Awards.”
Since its inception in 1986, The Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission has recognized individuals and organizations in the state of West Virginia through its “Living the Dream Awards.” These awards were developed to honor West Virginians who live by the principles of Martin Luther King Jr. and who continue his work today.
Five awards are given to individuals who best exemplify — through action or personal traits — the principles and ideals characterizing Martin Luther King Jr. in his pursuit of social change. Any person, regardless of race, color or creed may be nominated. The award categories are:
- The Advocate of Peace Award is given to a person who has been an advocate of social change in a non-violent way.
- The Sharing of Self Award is given to a person who has rendered service to others in the public or private sector.
- The Human and Civil Rights Award is given to a person who has been actively involved in the pursuit of equality for others and is an advocate for social change.
- The Scholarship Award is given to a person who has made significant contributions in the area of education.
- The Governor’s Living the Dream Award is the highest award that is presented to an individual by the Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission. This award is approved by the Governor of the State of West Virginia and is given to a person who best exemplifies all of the characteristics of justice, scholarship, sharing of self, human and civil rights, and advocacy of peace. The recipient must have a recognizable sense of civic awareness and public service.
In addition to the individual awards, qualified organizations that have demonstrated one or more of the following principles may also be honored: the promotion of human and civil rights, providing assistance to under-served communities, the promotion of tolerance, and resolving conflict in a non-violent manner. Annually, the Commission recognizes up to three service organizations in the state of West Virginia for placement on the Living the Dream Service Organization Honor Roll.
Winners will be recognized as part of an ecumenical service, in celebration of Dr. King’s continued and significant legacy, which will be held on Jan. 20, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Charleston.
Nomination forms may be found online at https:/ /minorityaffairs.wv.gov/MLK Commission/DREAM_AWARDS.
The deadline for submission of nominations and all supporting materials is Friday, Nov. 15.
Nomination materials may be sent via one of the following methods: Fax: 304-558-1201; email: HHOMA@wv.gov; or mail to Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission, Chairperson, Director Jill Upson, State Capitol, Room 9R, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305.