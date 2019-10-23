Mobile sports betting in WV hits revenue milestones

Mobile sports betting in West Virginia has hit two milestones, state Lottery Director John Myers said Wednesday: Topping $1 million in revenue for September, and topping $7 million in total wagers for the week of Oct. 13-19.
“It’s been consistent growth as they’ve matured,” he said following Wednesday’s meeting of the Lottery Commission.
At The Greenbrier casino, mobile sports wagering revenue from the FanDuel app totaled $450,356 in September -- well outpacing the $151,583 of revenue from the casino’s on-site sportsbook.
However, on-site wagering at Hollywood Casino’s sportsbook in Charles Town remains ahead of mobile wagering on its DraftKings app, with $2.08 million of revenue in September, compared to $712,385 for the app.
Myers said he was somewhat surprised mobile wagering affiliated with Hollywood Casino continues to trail the on-site sportsbook, although since players have to be within the state to place bets on the mobile app, players in the metro-Washington, D.C., area may find it more convenient to drive to the casino than to other locations in the panhandle.
Mobile sports wagering apps affiliated with the two casinos launched in late August.
Mobile sports wagering and on-site sportsbooks launched at Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island casinos last December, but were shut down in March in a legal dispute between the casinos’ parent company, Delaware North, and its sports wagering software provider.
Myers said Wednesday that Delaware North executives told him this week there has been no progress in resolving that litigation, which is keeping sports betting -- both on-site and mobile -- shut down at both casinos.
Also Wednesday, Myers announced that The Greenbrier casino has contracted with a second mobile sports gaming provider, Roar Digital, a joint venture of MGM casinos and GVS, a British-based online wagering company.
Under legislation legalizing sports betting in West Virginia, each casino may contract with up to three mobile gaming app providers.
Also during the Lottery Commission meeting Wednesday:
• Overall Lottery revenue for September were down slightly, compared to September 2018, as racetrack video lottery revenue dropped $2.4 million, to $40.53 million, for the month.
While traditional Lottery games, Limited Video Lottery and table games were all up from September 2018, the month’s gross revenue of $91.15 million was down about $1.17 million.
However, year-to-date gross revenue of $281.12 million is running ahead of the same point last year by that same amount, $1.17 million, and is running 16 percent ahead of revenue estimates.
For the month, the state’s share of Lottery profits totaled $41.11 million, for a year-to-date total of $126.13 million.
• Automated vending machines offering traditional Lottery tickets have been installed in 31 Walmart stores around the state, producing more than $100,000 in sales since late September.