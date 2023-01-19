Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Beginning Monday, as part of HD Media’s ongoing digital push, all content produced for that day will appear online only, rather than in an electronic edition of the newspaper.

This change will allow the company to more efficiently use the resources of its copy desk, which each week produces 21 printed newspapers, including two dailies Tuesday through Sunday, as well as nine weeklies.

