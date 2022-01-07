With 4,134 new COVID-19 cases recorded Friday, West Virginia now reports 13,980 active cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ pandemic dashboard.
The state now reports 351,688 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in spring of 2020.
An additional 29 COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 5,421.
Hospitalizations remained stable between Thursday and Friday, with 758 hospitalized for the virus. Of those patients, 201 are in intensive care units and 115 are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 78% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Per the dashboard, nearly 54% of eligible West Virginians — 923,728 individuals — are fully vaccinated. Of those, 36% — 334,024 residents — have received a booster dose.
Vaccination rates are lowest among children ages 5 to 16, per the dashboard. Emerging data from other areas shows the omicron variant could potentially cause more severe illness in children than previous virus strains due to it affecting the upper respiratory system.
Fully vaccinating and, if eligible, getting a booster shot is the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization or death from a COVID-19 infection.
This week, an advisory panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved administering Pfizer booster doses in children ages 12 and older.
Under new guidance, booster doses can be given five months after someone receives their initial mRNA round of the vaccine, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson one-dose.