Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin speaks at the Magic Island splash pad on Thursday afternoon surrounded by representatives from Charleston Regatta Commission, Todd Judy Ford, The Health Plan and West Virginia American Water.
As children ran and splashed in the falling water behind her, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the Sternwheel Regatta will be a time to create memories for people of all ages.
Goodwin was at the Magic Island splash pad Thursday afternoon to announce Regatta events aimed toward the city's youngest residents.
“I don't care if you're 5. I don't care if you're 105. There is actually something fun for you to do,” she said.
Goodwin stressed that the focus of this year's Regatta will be on the community’s children.
Regatta will run from June 30 to July 4. During this time there will be more than 50 free events and activities for children to enjoy.
Goodwin wants to create new memories for children who aren’t old enough to remember their last Regatta.
“I want them to remember that we created this for them that this is their hometown, that this is the community that loves them, that cares about them and we're going to be focused on them,” Goodwin said.
This year at Regatta, Magic Island will be home to The Health Plan’s Kid Zone where many of the festivities for children will be.
Goodwin said bouncy houses, arts and crafts, face painting, video games, movie nights and 3-on-3 basketball are just a few of the Regatta activities that will take place. A variety of activities will also be offered at the nearby city Skate Park, sponsored by Todd Judy Ford.
In order to ensure that every child will be able to create fond memories of Regatta, Goodwin said the activities will be offered at no cost.
“There was one thing that we wanted to make sure this year in the Regatta that absolutely happened,” Goodwin said. “And that was to make sure that every single child in this city who wanted to come down, get in the Jupiter Jump or ride the rides, have their face painted, or get a slushy could do it free of charge.”
“The thing that you have to remember always about the Regatta is you gotta Regatta,” Goodwin said. “You gotta Regatta. And it's about the kids this year. Regatta is coming back. It's going to be focused on what's most important to our community: our kids."